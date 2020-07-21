Raising Prescott: Moving fall sports to spring the smartest play

On Monday the California Interscholastic Federation, which, if you’re unfamiliar, is the counterpart to the Arizona Interscholastic Association when it comes to governing bodies for high school sports, decided it was time to protect the thousands of high-school aged student athletes as best they could from an ever-changing, growing pandemic.

The CIF announced that the fall sports season is being delayed until 2021 because of the coronavirus. Even winter sports have been delayed until after New Year’s Day. That means we could see California high school football playoffs in April, and basketball finals in June.

Other states have delayed the start of their fall high school seasons, some as far out as October.

Yet Arizona has scheduled to begin face-to-face instruction in the classroom Aug. 17, and with that, of course, comes fall practices. Week 1 football could kick off as early as Sept. 7. Other sports like volleyball, cross-country, golf, swimming and badminton are all still a go.

Let’s remember, those start dates are coming from one of the largest hotspots of COVID-19 in the country, in Arizona.

With that, what are Arizona high schools waiting for when it comes to delaying fall sports until the spring? Does the AIA really have to rely on Gov. Doug Ducey to order it? Of course not. So why wait? Is AIA Executive Director David Hines afraid of backlash without a higher power making the decision for him? Maybe. But so what!

As a former high school and college athlete myself, I completely understand the need to have a fall sports season, or any sports season for that matter. It is a cherished time in my life that I will never forget, and I can’t imagine having to deal with a worldwide pandemic and learn how to hit a baseball, make a tackle or shoot a free throw.

And since we already lost much of the spring campaign to COVID-19, we certainly don’t want to lose the fall, too.

But shouldn’t we at least be sure that face-to-face instruction is even possible in the classroom first before agreeing to allow athletes onto the field?

Unlike the spring season a few months ago, the parameters are different. State and school officials, athletic directors and fellow administrators have a chance to delay the fall sports season until the spring, keeping intact the ability for a student athlete to play their respective sport(s) within the current school year. Thus, not losing a year of eligibility.

So what are we exactly losing by doing as much as possible to protect our high school athletes from COVID-19 and delaying sports until the spring? Nostalgia cannot drive our decision making.

Our No. 1 goal should be keeping our students (and student athletes) safe, and their health, including the health of their families, needs to be top priority.

Hypothetically, if we were to start the fall season in August as scheduled, what happens if just one teenager gets sick? A potential quarantine of the entire team could follow, right? And a quarantine of their families, and any team they had played within a week or two.

If entire teams are quarantined, that means games will be lost not just by our home teams, but our opponents, and their opponents. A disaster in the making.

And we’re not even talking about a student athlete who may get sick enough to be hospitalized, and God forbid the worst happens, a death. Or the fact that the child could obtain COVID-19, not even know it, and get their parents or grandparents sick.

Remember, our school-aged children are the one group of people who have largely been sheltered from COVID-19. It is people ages 6 to 18 (students) who were told to stay home during spring break when schools shuttered their doors temporarily at first, then for good by April.

So when COVID-19 began hitting the country to a noticeable degree back in early March, the most affected age group was 65 and older. Now, the group most affected are ages 20 to 44 (our workforce).

According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, 73,742 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been counted in the age group of 20 to 44, while just 17,192 are in the 65 and older variety.

Our kids aren’t immune, they just haven’t been exposed as much as the rest of us.

Because of that, I believe it is our responsibility to keep our kids as safe as possible.

And if we have to do it by moving a fall sports season to the spring, then so be it.

