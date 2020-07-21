OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, July 21
Weather  83.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Raising Prescott: Moving fall sports to spring the smartest play

Moving fall sports to the spring is a good way to keep student athletes as safe as possible. (Courier file photo)

Moving fall sports to the spring is a good way to keep student athletes as safe as possible. (Courier file photo)

mugshot photo
By Brian M. Bergner Jr. | TheEditorDesk | TheEditorDesk
Originally Published: July 21, 2020 6:41 p.m.

On Monday the California Interscholastic Federation, which, if you’re unfamiliar, is the counterpart to the Arizona Interscholastic Association when it comes to governing bodies for high school sports, decided it was time to protect the thousands of high-school aged student athletes as best they could from an ever-changing, growing pandemic.

The CIF announced that the fall sports season is being delayed until 2021 because of the coronavirus. Even winter sports have been delayed until after New Year’s Day. That means we could see California high school football playoffs in April, and basketball finals in June.

Other states have delayed the start of their fall high school seasons, some as far out as October.

Yet Arizona has scheduled to begin face-to-face instruction in the classroom Aug. 17, and with that, of course, comes fall practices. Week 1 football could kick off as early as Sept. 7. Other sports like volleyball, cross-country, golf, swimming and badminton are all still a go.

Let’s remember, those start dates are coming from one of the largest hotspots of COVID-19 in the country, in Arizona.

With that, what are Arizona high schools waiting for when it comes to delaying fall sports until the spring? Does the AIA really have to rely on Gov. Doug Ducey to order it? Of course not. So why wait? Is AIA Executive Director David Hines afraid of backlash without a higher power making the decision for him? Maybe. But so what!

As a former high school and college athlete myself, I completely understand the need to have a fall sports season, or any sports season for that matter. It is a cherished time in my life that I will never forget, and I can’t imagine having to deal with a worldwide pandemic and learn how to hit a baseball, make a tackle or shoot a free throw.

And since we already lost much of the spring campaign to COVID-19, we certainly don’t want to lose the fall, too.

But shouldn’t we at least be sure that face-to-face instruction is even possible in the classroom first before agreeing to allow athletes onto the field?

Unlike the spring season a few months ago, the parameters are different. State and school officials, athletic directors and fellow administrators have a chance to delay the fall sports season until the spring, keeping intact the ability for a student athlete to play their respective sport(s) within the current school year. Thus, not losing a year of eligibility.

So what are we exactly losing by doing as much as possible to protect our high school athletes from COVID-19 and delaying sports until the spring? Nostalgia cannot drive our decision making.

Our No. 1 goal should be keeping our students (and student athletes) safe, and their health, including the health of their families, needs to be top priority.

Hypothetically, if we were to start the fall season in August as scheduled, what happens if just one teenager gets sick? A potential quarantine of the entire team could follow, right? And a quarantine of their families, and any team they had played within a week or two.

If entire teams are quarantined, that means games will be lost not just by our home teams, but our opponents, and their opponents. A disaster in the making.

And we’re not even talking about a student athlete who may get sick enough to be hospitalized, and God forbid the worst happens, a death. Or the fact that the child could obtain COVID-19, not even know it, and get their parents or grandparents sick.

Remember, our school-aged children are the one group of people who have largely been sheltered from COVID-19. It is people ages 6 to 18 (students) who were told to stay home during spring break when schools shuttered their doors temporarily at first, then for good by April.

So when COVID-19 began hitting the country to a noticeable degree back in early March, the most affected age group was 65 and older. Now, the group most affected are ages 20 to 44 (our workforce).

According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, 73,742 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been counted in the age group of 20 to 44, while just 17,192 are in the 65 and older variety.

Our kids aren’t immune, they just haven’t been exposed as much as the rest of us.

Because of that, I believe it is our responsibility to keep our kids as safe as possible.

And if we have to do it by moving a fall sports season to the spring, then so be it.

Follow Brian M. Bergner Jr. on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and SoundCloud at @TheEditorDesk. Email him at bbergner@prescottaz.com, or call 928-445-3333, ext. 1106.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

NCAA: Test all athletes for COVID-19 within 72 hours of game
Pac-12 joins Big Ten in eliminating non-conference games
AIA suspends high school sports for two weeks
Prescott-area high school sports in the fall: What we know so far
Yavapai College athletics moves soccer, volleyball seasons from fall to spring due to COVID-19
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries