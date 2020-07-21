Pet of the Week: Nacho

Meet Nacho, an approximately 4-year-old neutered male Chihuahua mix.

Nacho is very outgoing, loving and playful. He has the softest fur and would make a great lap buddy.

Nacho came in with three other dogs, so we know he gets along with dogs, however, we do not know how he feels about cats. It is unknown if he is fully house trained.

If you would like to meet Nacho, please call the shelter at 928-636-4223, ext. 7 to make an appointment.

Information provided by the Chino Valley Animal Shelter.