Obituary: Terry Elaine Gray

In loving memory of Terry Elaine Gray

Terry Elaine Gray, age 62, went to be with the Lord July 9, 2020 peacefully while napping in her own home due to complications with her heart.

She was born March, 28 1958 in Missouri.

Terry was a strong, courageous and fiery woman with a voice like an angel.

Terry was adopted into the Willis family as an infant and was raised in the Prescott area. She graduated from Prescott High School in 1976. In the same year she married into the Bristow family. Terry and her then husband, Dale had 2 daughters, Jessica and Cassidy Bristow. They raised the family together in Prescott Valley.

She had a few careers in the Prescott area, graduated beauty school and became a cosmetologist, her most accomplished and longest career was a paralegal for the County Attorney’s Office.

Terry volunteered for Yavapai Victim Witness and was passionate about helping people.

She later moved around some to Myrtle Beach, and many places on the east coast but ended up in Flagstaff. Terry entered a life union with Robert “Skip” Forsman in 2003 and until she went to her heavenly home.

Skip and Terry operated Empire Storage in Flagstaff for 8 years together. They recently moved back to Prescott Valley, where Terry started a job for Community Legal Services. There she was able to get back to her passion of helping people as a paralegal.

Another of her passions was music, Terry sang in many local bands over the years. She sang at weddings, did Karaoke and entertained people all over with her beautiful voice.

Terry is survived by her husband, Robert “Skip” Forsman; her daughter, Cassidy Bristow; son-in-law, Chris Hollingsworth; daughter, Jessica Halliburton; son-in-law, Bo Halliburton; grandchildren Baylee, Teeghan and Dane Halliburton; aunt, Norma Tatum; cousins Grady and Cody Busse; her beloved dogs, Sydney and Brody and many loving family and friends all over.

Her Celebration of Life will not be held right away due to these uncertain times. The family will inform all Terry’s family and friends when we are safely able to have her Celebration of life.

In lieu of flowers, Please Donate to Community Legal Services https://clsaz.org/ or the Yavapai Humane Society https://yavapaihumane.org/

Information provided by survivors.