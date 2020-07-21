Obituary: Peggy Ann Frueh

Peggy Ann Frueh, 80, of Dewey, Arizona, passed away at 8:09 p.m., July 13th, 2020, at her home.

Born on July 6th, 1940, in Akron, Ohio, she was the daughter of Kenny and Evelyn (Wagar) Vanhook of Phoenix, Arizona.

Peggy was retired, and enjoyed spending time with family. She was very close with her sister, Pat and brother-in-law, Jack. The three could always be found together, and enjoyed spending their days yard sale’ing and dining out.

Peggy also had an incredible love for dogs and enjoyed spending time with her animal companions dearly.

Surviving are a sister, Pat (Jack) Robbins of Prescott, Arizona, a son, Dennis (Carolyn) Frueh of Flemingsburg, Kentucky, two daughters, Cindy S. Frueh, of Medora, Ill. and Beverly Six of Vernal, Utah, along with numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by Donald E. Frueh, and a son, Wayne Frueh.

Peggy was cremated at Heritage Memory Mortuary on July 20th, 2020. No services will be held.

Information provided by survivors.