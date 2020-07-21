Obituary Notice: Georgia (Turetsky) Sparks
Originally Published: July 21, 2020 6:37 p.m.
Georgia (Turetsky) Sparks, age 65, was born in Phoenix, Arizona and passed away on July 16, 2020 at home in Prescott, Arizona.
Arrangements entrusted to Valley of the Sun Mortuary of Chandler, Arizona.
