Obituary: Manuel (Manny) Leyva Jr.

Manuel (Manny) Leyva Jr.

Manuel (Manny) Leyva Jr.

Originally Published: July 21, 2020 6:56 p.m.

Manuel (Manny) Leyva Jr., born in Drake Arizona, passed away peacefully with his children by his side in Prescott, Arizona 7/12/20 at the age of 87.

Manny was very active in sports. He attended Prescott High School and lettered in football, basketball and track and was inducted into the Prescott High School Hall of Fame. After high school he played football for Arizona State College, which is now Northern Arizona University. He played fast pitch, slow pitch and later played senior softball. In later years he was inducted into the Hispanic Hall of Fame.

Manny enlisted into the Army and served in the airborne division during the Korean War.

After the war he returned to Prescott where he was very active in the community. He served in the Boys and Girls Club and refereed high school basketball.

Manny was a snake dancer and member of the Smoki. Manny really loved the comradery with the guys, spending time at the ball field and playing senior softball. He enjoyed camping and fishing and could catch fish like nobody’s business. He would make his top secret bait, which to this day is still top secret!

Manny is survived by son, Carlos (Linda); daughter, Carmella (Tom); grandchildren Christopher (Starr), Garrett (Baillee), Jordan, Joseph, Melissa and Tyler, and great-grandchildren, Annabelle, Tannon, Dahlia, Daxton and Shia, and brother, Bobby (Gloria). Manny was preceded in death by parents, Manuel and Aurora; brothers, Ernie and Rudy; sisters, Maria, Ventura and Francis; daughter, Lisa; son, Jeffrey and grandson, Christian.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Information provided by survivors.

