Obituary: Gerald Frank (Jerry) Cuda

Gerald Frank (Jerry) Cuda passed away on June 30, 2020 at his home in Prescott, Arizona.

Born October 31, 1929 to Angelina (Chardella) and Frank Cuda, Jerry grew up in Pennsylvania, served honorably in the Army during the Korean War, then moved to Michigan where he met and married the love of his life Maria Victoria (Mary) Ferrera.

Together they moved to Arizona, successfully raising their family and owning Cuda’s Automotive Machine Shop. In retirement, Jerry cherished both sitting in his backyard watching the wildlife, and special visits from family and friends.

Jerry is survived by his wife of 62 years, Mary, as well as four of his six sisters and their families. He is also survived by his children, Angelina Happ (Don), Frank Cuda (Amy), Sandina Evans (Chuck), Maria Cuda, Ralph Cuda, Christina Robertson (Joseph), Geraldina Laing and Valentina Kosik (Daniel); 11 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

A Funeral Mass was celebrated at St. Catherine Laboure Catholic Church in Chino Valley and interment, with Military Honors, was at Prescott Memorial Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please honor Jerry by meeting each trial with patience and a positive attitude.

Information provided by survivors.