OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, July 21
Weather  83.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Obituary: Gerald Frank (Jerry) Cuda

Gerald Frank (Jerry) Cuda

Gerald Frank (Jerry) Cuda

Originally Published: July 21, 2020 6:49 p.m.

Gerald Frank (Jerry) Cuda passed away on June 30, 2020 at his home in Prescott, Arizona.

Born October 31, 1929 to Angelina (Chardella) and Frank Cuda, Jerry grew up in Pennsylvania, served honorably in the Army during the Korean War, then moved to Michigan where he met and married the love of his life Maria Victoria (Mary) Ferrera.

Together they moved to Arizona, successfully raising their family and owning Cuda’s Automotive Machine Shop. In retirement, Jerry cherished both sitting in his backyard watching the wildlife, and special visits from family and friends.

Jerry is survived by his wife of 62 years, Mary, as well as four of his six sisters and their families. He is also survived by his children, Angelina Happ (Don), Frank Cuda (Amy), Sandina Evans (Chuck), Maria Cuda, Ralph Cuda, Christina Robertson (Joseph), Geraldina Laing and Valentina Kosik (Daniel); 11 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

A Funeral Mass was celebrated at St. Catherine Laboure Catholic Church in Chino Valley and interment, with Military Honors, was at Prescott Memorial Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please honor Jerry by meeting each trial with patience and a positive attitude.

Information provided by survivors.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Obituary: Richard Donald Bauer
Obituary: Gerald ‘Jerry’ Boswell
Obituary: Larry Joe Bloom
Obituary: Mary Alice Widener
Obituary: Rodney Steven Heuett

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries