COVID-19 Update: Yavapai County has recorded 1,449 coronavirus cases, 3 additional deaths

Yavapai County’s recorded cases of COVID-19 increased by 27 overnight with three additional deaths, according to a Yavapai County Community Health Services (YCCHS) news release Tuesday, July 21.

The county has tested 25,571 residents with 1,449 positive cases, 594 recovered, and 49 deaths.

According to YCCHS, the additional deaths are being investigated by the county epidemiologist and medical examiner to determine accuracy and to review for any possible duplicates. In addition, due to the number of active cases being followed up on, more information on these deaths will be delayed.

Yavapai Regional Medical Center West Campus reports 18 COVID-19 patients and no persons under investigation (PUI), the East Campus reports five COVID hospitalizations and two PUI. Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood reports nine COVID hospitalizations and nine PUI. The Prescott VA is caring for one COVID-19 patient with no PUI.

RESIDENTIAL CARE FACILITIES

At the Courier's request, county health officials confirmed they are aware of five residential care facilities with positive COVID-19 cases within Yavapai County since March. The Courier reported on some of these earlier this month, such as Prescott's Granite Creek Health and Rehabilitation Center and Brookdale Prescott. Health officials said they could not provide a current total of care facility coronavirus cases but provided an estimate that 22 deaths have occurred at local care centers due to virus outbreaks.

An age, gender and general community breakdown of the residents who have died at care facilities was not available as of this report.

Nursing homes, assisted living and other care facilities are not required to publicly report COVID-19 outbreaks. YCCHS Director Leslie Horton has told the Courier that she would prefer such facilities self-identify.

The goal of identification is not meant to shame any one facility, or violate federally-protected patient confidentiality, but rather to help further public health safety practices, Horton explained.

HOW MANY 'ACTIVE' CASES DO WE HAVE?

While the county dashboard keeps a running total of confirmed coronavirus cases — both active and recovered — many residents have been curious how many active cases exists in Yavapai County.

"A rough guess is the number of cases today minus the number of cases 14 days ago," YCCHS Public Health Coordinator Terri Farneti shared in the release. "So for today, we have 1,449 cases, on July 7th we had 999 cases, for an estimated 450 people who could still have an active case - some hospitalized, some recovering at home, and some hopefully feeling better. This does not account for those people who tested positive with an antibody test – as their illness was in the past, so it is a rough guess."

For a current list of testing sites in Yavapai County, see the YCCHS website, www.yavapai.us/chs. The direct link is here.

STATE UPDATE

Across Arizona, 1,019,120 people have been tested for COVID-19 with 148,683 positive results (up 3,500 since yesterday), and coincidentally 3,500 total deaths reported, up 716 since Monday morning's report.

Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) confirmed that of the additional reported deaths, 77 are from death certificate matching.

"Our sympathies to the loved ones who have suffered these losses during this time. You can help slow the spread of COVID-19 by wearing a mask when out in public," ADHS said in a post on their Twitter page.

INFORMATION

• For Yavapai County data and COVID-19 Resources: www.yavapai.us/chs;

• Yavapai Emergency Phone Bank: 928-442-5103 – Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Arizona 2-1-1: A resource for all the time, not just during COVID-19: https://211arizona.org;

• COVID-19 information en español: https://azhealth.gov/covid-19; and,

• Mental health resources – #YavapaiStrongerTogether: https://justicementalhealth.com/resources-support/#covid19.

What’s the difference between the tests?

There are three types of tests available for COVID-19: polymerase chain reaction (PCR), antigen, and antibody (serology) testing. PCR and antigen tests detect whether a person is currently infected, and serology detects whether a person had an infection in the past.

Nasopharyngeal (NP) or PCR test – Generally speaking, these are the most reliable tests. However, a few days may pass before the virus starts replicating in the throat and nose, so the test won't identify someone who has recently been infected. These are the nasal swab tests. PCR tests can be incredibly accurate but running the tests and analyzing the results can take time.

Rapid Antigen test – Tests for acute infection from COVID-19. One of the main advantages of an antigen test is the speed of the test, which can provide results in minutes. However, antigen tests may not detect all active infections, as they do not work the same way as a PCR test. Antigen tests are very specific for the virus, but are not as sensitive as molecular PCR tests. This means that positive results from antigen tests are highly accurate, but there is a higher chance of false negatives, so negative results do not rule out infection. Negative results from an antigen test may need to be confirmed with a PCR test prior to making treatment decisions or to prevent the possible spread of the virus due to a false negative.

Antibody test – Does not test for an acute infection of COVID-19. Antibody tests check your blood by looking for antibodies, which may tell you if you had a past infection with the virus that causes COVID-19. If the test is negative it may be because it typically takes 1–3 weeks after infection for your body to make antibodies. It’s possible you could still get sick if you have been exposed to the virus recently. This means you could still spread the virus.

Test summary information provided by Yavapai County Community Health Services.

Related local video

Prescott Valley Mayor Kell Palguta talks with Yavapai County Community Health Services Director, Leslie Horton.