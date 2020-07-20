OFFERS
News Tips

Obituary: William Michael (Bill) Owens

William Michael (Bill) Owens

William Michael (Bill) Owens

Originally Published: July 20, 2020 3:24 p.m.

It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of William Michael (Bill) Owens. On the morning of Tuesday, June 16th, 2020, Bill took his last breath in the loving grasp of his wife, Edna Medlin Owens whom he had been married to for 29 years.

Born September 24, 1946 in Yakima, Washington, an often unsure and tumultuous childhood led him to join the Navy in 1964. Bill took great pride in his service to our country, and its effects shaped the rest of his life.

Bill is the loving father of his son, Robert Owens and daughter, Cori Herwick of Chino Valley, Ariz.; daughters, Tami Owens and Elaina Fritcher of Wash. and daughter, Dyanna Hoey of Paulden, Ariz. He is the grandfather of 14 beloved grandchildren.

One of Bill’s great passions during the later part of his life was his involvement and service to his church. You could find him nearly every Thursday afternoon volunteering at the Paulden Community Food Bank.

He had been preceded by his parents and his beloved brother, Robert Owens, who was surely his first embrace in Heaven. Bill’s favorite dancing partner, his sister Carol Young, resides in California. Bill was called uncle by several nieces and nephews who thought the world of him. Bill was called “friend” by just about everyone who met him. Watch over us, dad. Keep mom safe. Soar. We love you.

Information provided by survivors.

