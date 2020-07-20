OFFERS
Catch 22 — Day 21: Convicted felon sought after probation violation

Jonathan Sterling Mansfield (YCSO)

Jonathan Sterling Mansfield (YCSO)

Originally Published: July 20, 2020 6:55 p.m.

Today is day 21 of Yavapai Silent Witness’ Catch 22 program, and Yavapai County is asking for your help in locating Jonathan Sterling Mansfield.

Between Sept. 9 and Sept. 15, 2018, Mansfield stole a vehicle from UHAUL in Sedona. On Sept. 15, a Cottonwood Police officer located the UHAUL pickup pulling a trailer in the area of Main Street and Cochise Street in Cottonwood.

The officer observed Mansfield, who was in the driver’s seat, hitting a female passenger in the head multiple times. The officer initiated a traffic stop and Mansfield pulled the car to the right side of the road and stopped. Mansfield then got out of the vehicle and fled on foot. After a foot pursuit, Mansfield was taken into custody and charged with auto theft and assault.

Mansfield was convicted but has since violated his probation. He now has a nationwide extraditable probation violation warrant with no bond.

Mansfield is described as a 24-year-old white male, 6-foot, 170 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. His last known address was in Eastlake Ohio on Lakeshore Blvd.

If you provide information leading to Mansfield’s arrest, you could earn a $500 cash reward. To earn your reward, you must call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip at yavapaisw.com. All calls are anonymous.

Information provided by Yavapai Silent Witness.

