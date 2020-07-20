Catch 22 — Day 21: Convicted felon sought after probation violation

Today is day 21 of Yavapai Silent Witness’ Catch 22 program, and Yavapai County is asking for your help in locating Jonathan Sterling Mansfield.

Between Sept. 9 and Sept. 15, 2018, Mansfield stole a vehicle from UHAUL in Sedona. On Sept. 15, a Cottonwood Police officer located the UHAUL pickup pulling a trailer in the area of Main Street and Cochise Street in Cottonwood.

The officer observed Mansfield, who was in the driver’s seat, hitting a female passenger in the head multiple times. The officer initiated a traffic stop and Mansfield pulled the car to the right side of the road and stopped. Mansfield then got out of the vehicle and fled on foot. After a foot pursuit, Mansfield was taken into custody and charged with auto theft and assault.



Mansfield was convicted but has since violated his probation. He now has a nationwide extraditable probation violation warrant with no bond.

Mansfield is described as a 24-year-old white male, 6-foot, 170 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. His last known address was in Eastlake Ohio on Lakeshore Blvd.



If you provide information leading to Mansfield’s arrest, you could earn a $500 cash reward. To earn your reward, you must call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip at yavapaisw.com. All calls are anonymous.

Information provided by Yavapai Silent Witness.