Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Mon, July 20
20 additional COVID-19 deaths over weekend; Yavapai County at 46 fatalities, 1,422 cases

This COVID-19 dashboard is maintained by Yavapai County Community Health Services. It may not always reflect current updated numbers or match posted Arizona Department of Health Services data. For more county COVID-19 data visit https://www.yavapai.us/chs. For state data visit https://www.azdhs.gov/covid-19. (YCCHS/Courtesy)



Originally Published: July 20, 2020 11:23 a.m.

COVID-19 deaths in Yavapai County have tripled since last week, according to a Yavapai County Community Health Services (YCCHS) news release Monday, July 20.

The county reported 20 additional confirmed deaths over the weekend, bringing the total fatalities to 46 out of 1,422 confirmed coronavirus cases, an increase of 93 over the weekend.

According to YCCHS Public Health Coordinator Terri Farneti, the additional deaths are being investigated by the county epidemiologist and medical examiner to assess accuracy and review for duplicates.

"At this point, I know we have deaths associated with the outbreaks in assisted-living facilities – at least three facilities," Farneti told the Courier.

Yavapai County has tested 25,328 residents, with 534 reporting recovered.

Yavapai Regional Medical Center reports 15 COVID-19 patients on the West Campus and one person under investigation (PUI), as well as five COVID hospitalizations on the East Campus with four PUI. Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood reports eight COVID hospitalizations and 11 PUI. The Prescott VA is caring for two COVID-19 patients with no PUI.

photo

Top chart shows total number of positive COVID-19 cases in the state by county. Bottom chart shows increase in cases overnight. (Yavapai County Community Health Services/Courtesy)

STATE UPDATE

The Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) reported 6,660 new coronavirus cases and 201 additional deaths over the weekend. The state reports 1,003,987 Arizonans have been tested for COVID-19, with 145,183 positive results and 2,784 deaths.

HOW DO YOU 'CATCH' COVID-19?

Six months into the coronavirus crisis, there’s a growing consensus about a central question: How do people become infected? It’s not common to contract COVID-19 from a contaminated surface, scientists say. And fleeting encounters with people outdoors are unlikely to spread the coronavirus. Instead, health experts agree the major culprit is close-up, person-to-person interactions for extended periods. Crowded events, poorly ventilated areas and places where people are talking loudly—or singing, in one famous case—maximize the risk.

When people cough, sneeze or shout, they expel the virus in different amounts and sizes. Research shows it is usually carried in small respiratory droplets, five microns or larger. When inhaled, they can infect anew. These respiratory droplets usually fall to the ground within three to six feet. To mitigate the spread, keeping a distance helps, and face masks can be highly effective, blocking the droplets from being inhaled or exhaled, YCCHS shared on the release.

It is also evident the virus can be picked up from surfaces, so hand-washing is essential. 

HOW LONG CAN THE VIRUS LAST ON A SURFACE?

Research has found the new coronavirus can last up to three days on plastic and metal surfaces and on cardboard for 24 hours. However, there are a lot of things that need to happen for a person to contract COVID-19 from touching a contaminated surface.

First, a person must come in contact with enough of the virus to actually cause an infection. If a person happens to touch a surface with large traces of the virus, they'd have to pick up enough of the virus and then touch their eyes, nose, or mouth—which is why public health experts say it's so important to frequently wash your hands and avoid touching your face.

Think twice about what’s under your control to protect yourself. Wear a mask, wash your hands, open the windows, avoid enclosed, crowded spaces, and at least for now, skip the nightclub.

INFORMATION

• For Yavapai County data and COVID-19 Resources: www.yavapai.us/chs;

• Yavapai Emergency Phone Bank: 928-442-5103 – Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Arizona 2-1-1: A resource for all the time, not just during COVID-19: https://211arizona.org;

• COVID-19 information en español: https://azhealth.gov/covid-19; and,

• Mental health resources – #YavapaiStrongerTogether: https://justicementalhealth.com/resources-support/#covid19.

