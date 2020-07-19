OFFERS
Catch 22 – Day 20: Search continues for alleged drug dealer

Oscar Omar Atienso-Cruz. (YCSO/Courtesy)

Oscar Omar Atienso-Cruz. (YCSO/Courtesy)

Originally Published: July 19, 2020 6:46 p.m.

It’s day 20 of Yavapai Silent Witness’ Catch 22 Program. Today the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in finding Oscar Omar Atienso-Cruz.

Atienso-Cruz has a felony warrant for possession of dangerous drugs for sale and possession of drug paraphernalia.

On Oct. 7, 2004, Atienso-Cruz was stopped for operating a vehicle in Bridgeport, Arizona, with no tail lights. The vehicle displayed indicators of criminal activity and a drug-detecting K9 was deployed and alerted to the presence of drugs. As a result of the following search, methamphetamine was found on Atienso-Cruz’s person.

Atienso-Cruz is described as a 38-year-old Hispanic male, 5-foot-7, 170 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. His last known address was on 7th street in Cottonwood.

Anyone providing information that leads to the capture of No. 20 of Yavapai Silent Witness’ Catch 22 program is eligible for a $500 reward.

If you have information, please call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip at Yavapaisw.com. All tips are anonymous, and you never have to give your name.

Information provided by Yavapai Silent Witness.

