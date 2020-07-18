Obituary: Conrad Duane Harris

Conrad Duane Harris, born Jan. 27, 1933, passed away July 13, 2020 at home after a long struggle with Parkinson’s Disease. The youngest of six children of Monica (Groen) and Clarence Harris, Conrad was born in Detroit, Michigan. He lived most of his adult life in Southern California.

After 30 years of service in the United States Army he retired to Prescott, Arizona, where he enjoyed gardening, fishing and traveling to new places.

Conrad is survived by his wife of 48 years, Evelyn; and daughters, Laurie and Julia. He will be remembered for his infectious smile and love of telling a good story.

The family wishes to sincerely thank Maggie’s Hospice and Right At Home for their wonderful kindness and care. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to Maggie’s Hospice, Wounded Warriors or the charity of your choice.

The memories will always remain.

