Obituary: Charles (Jack) Gregory

Charles (Jack) Gregory of Cordes Lakes, Arizona, passed away on July 10, 2020, at the age of 68. Jack was born in Clifton, Colorado, on Sept. 1, 1951, to LD and Virginia Gregory.

He married his high school sweetheart in June 1969. In June 1970, he welcomed a son and, in June 1972, he welcomed a daughter. He devoted 44 years in law enforcement, between Phoenix Police Department and the State of Arizona. Jack was a devoted husband, father, papa, uncle, brother, cousin, nephew, and friend to many. He was a devoted Christian and attended Mission Church in Poland Junction, Arizona, where they also became a family that looked up to him.

Jack also enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping with his family. Whenever something was broken or needed fixing he was always there to fix it and if he didn’t know how he would figure it out. He will be deeply missed by his friends, family and all who knew him.

Jack is survived by his wife of 51 years, Pamela Gregory; his children, James (Stacy) Gregory, and Tiffany (Randy) Johnson, both of Cordes Lakes, Arizona; his grandchildren, Ethan (Kimberly) Johnson, Kristen (Jared) McGinty, Brianna Gregory (fiancé Kenny Sease), Madison (Easton) Braden, Tyler Gregory; and 6 great grandchildren, Laynie, Jackson, MaKenzie, Ellie, Jase and Magnolia. He is also survived by siblings, Barbara Ivey, Randy (Barb) Gregory, Terry Gregory of Oklahoma, Sharon (David) Oen of Dewey, Arizona, Margaret Meisterhans of St. David, Arizona and Danny (Sami) Elkins of Dewey, Arizona.

He is predeceased by his parents, LD and Virginia Gregory and brothers, Kevin and Larry Gregory.

A memorial service will be held at a later date at Mission Church. Pastor Bob Metcalf will officiate. Arrangements entrusted to Sunrise Funeral Home.

Information provided by survivors.