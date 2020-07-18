OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, July 18
Arizona virus toll spikes after review of death certificates

Staff and wire reports
Originally Published: July 18, 2020 10:19 a.m.

Arizona health officials on Saturday, July 18, reported a daily record 147 additional deaths from the coronavirus and 2,742 additional confirmed cases but said both numbers reflected unusual circumstances.

The Arizona Department of Health Services said the additional deaths included 106 newly attributed to COVID-19 after health officials' latest periodic reviews of death certificates and that the additional cases did not include figures from a laboratory that missed the reporting cutoff, the Associated Press reported.

The missed data on additional cases will be reported Sunday, the department said.

The number of additional deaths reported in the previous six days ranged from 8 to 97, while the number of additional confirmed cases reported during the same period ranged from 1,357 to 4,273.

The additional deaths reported Saturday increased the statewide total to 2,730 while the number of confirmed cases rose to 141,265. The number of infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

While the daily reports of additional deaths don't indicate when those reported deaths occurred, date-by-date data released Saturday indicated the current high for occurrences was on July 7 with 66 deaths.

In Yavapai County, the total number of COVID-19 cases is at 1,335, as of Saturday morning, with 37 deaths. The increase overnight was 36 cases and 11 deaths, according to ADHS. The Yavapai County Community Health Services does not issue reports on the weekend.

COVID-19-related hospitalization figures as of Friday were near but below recent records set after Arizona became a national hot spot following Gov. Doug Ducey's lifting of stay-home orders and other restrictions in May.

However, Arizona is no longer the nation’s hot spot; that belongs to Florida, as of Friday afternoon.

Ducey last month reversed himself and authorized local governments to impose masking requirements, and many have done so to reduce the spread of the coronavirus. Leadership in the Quad Cities and Yavapai County have not mandated masks. Like Ducey, they promote the use of masks, social distancing and hand washing.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.

