Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, July 17
See list of most school lunch programs in Yavapai County (Printable)

By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: July 17, 2020 9:13 a.m.

School Lunch Program List

Below is a list of most schools in the Yavapai County region with their school lunch program pick-up information.

This list is provided by First Things First (FTF), a voter-created initiative that supports the development, health and early education of all Arizona’s children birth through age 5.

According to Lisa Blyth, FTF Yavapai Regional Director, they have done their best to collect current information for this list, and with the new school year about to start, additional changes may be forthcoming.

"Things could have changed between our checking and your use of this document," Blyth said in a release Friday, July 17. "We are hopeful that at least having all the contact info in one place will be helpful.

Blyth noted that many schools are offering school lunches to children 18 and younger regardless of school enrollment status. "If you're wondering, be sure to ask," she said.

Learn ore about FTF at www.firstthingsfirst.org.

Viewing Note: Because of the extensive nature of this list, the online presentation below may not be optimal on some browsers or devices. You can download a printable/viewable PDF at this link or click the "Download PDF" button located toward the top of this page.

Above is a list of most schools in the Yavapai County region with their school lunch program pick-up information. (First Things First Arizona)

Our Story by First Things First

