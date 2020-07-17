COVID-19 Update: Yavapai County has recorded 1,329 coronavirus cases, 3 additional deaths

Yavapai County’s recorded cases of COVID-19 increased by 46 overnight with three additional deaths, according to a Yavapai County Community Health Services (YCCHS) news release Friday, July 17.

Yavapai County has tested 24,393 residents with 1,329 positive cases, 516 recovered and 26 deaths.

Yavapai Regional Medical Center West Campus reports 17 COVID-19 patients and no persons under investigation (PUI), the East Campus reports three COVID hospitalizations and two PUI. Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood reports 11 COVID hospitalizations and 10 PUI. The Prescott VA is caring for one COVID-19 patient with no PUI.

STATE UPDATE

Across Arizona, 951,809 people have been tested for COVID-19 with 138,523 positive results (up 3,910 since yesterday), and 2,583 deaths, up 91 overnight.

For a current list of testing sites in Yavapai County, see the YCCHS website, www.yavapai.us/chs. The direct link is here.

INFORMATION

• For Yavapai County data and COVID-19 Resources: www.yavapai.us/chs;

• Yavapai Emergency Phone Bank: 928-442-5103 – Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Arizona 2-1-1: A resource for all the time, not just during COVID-19: https://211arizona.org;

• COVID-19 information en español: https://azhealth.gov/covid-19; and,

• Mental health resources – #YavapaiStrongerTogether: https://justicementalhealth.com/resources-support/#covid19.