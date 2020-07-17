COVID-19 Update: Yavapai County has recorded 1,329 coronavirus cases, 3 additional deaths
Updated as of Friday, July 17, 2020 12:04 PM
Yavapai County’s recorded cases of COVID-19 increased by 46 overnight with three additional deaths, according to a Yavapai County Community Health Services (YCCHS) news release Friday, July 17.
Yavapai County has tested 24,393 residents with 1,329 positive cases, 516 recovered and 26 deaths.
Yavapai Regional Medical Center West Campus reports 17 COVID-19 patients and no persons under investigation (PUI), the East Campus reports three COVID hospitalizations and two PUI. Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood reports 11 COVID hospitalizations and 10 PUI. The Prescott VA is caring for one COVID-19 patient with no PUI.
STATE UPDATE
Across Arizona, 951,809 people have been tested for COVID-19 with 138,523 positive results (up 3,910 since yesterday), and 2,583 deaths, up 91 overnight.
For a current list of testing sites in Yavapai County, see the YCCHS website, www.yavapai.us/chs. The direct link is here.
INFORMATION
• For Yavapai County data and COVID-19 Resources: www.yavapai.us/chs;
• Yavapai Emergency Phone Bank: 928-442-5103 – Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Arizona 2-1-1: A resource for all the time, not just during COVID-19: https://211arizona.org;
• COVID-19 information en español: https://azhealth.gov/covid-19; and,
• Mental health resources – #YavapaiStrongerTogether: https://justicementalhealth.com/resources-support/#covid19.
- FDA warns against using five more hand sanitizers found to contain methanol
- Editorial cartoon (2): July 11, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): July 11, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): July 12, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): July 12, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): July 15, 2020
- Why are flags at half-staff today, July 8, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): July 10, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): July 14, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): July 9, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): June 25, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): June 20, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): June 18, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): June 22, 2020
- FDA warns against using five more hand sanitizers found to contain methanol
- Editorial cartoon (2): July 11, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): July 11, 2020
- Superior Court remands all counts against Prescott Valley eye doctor Michael Ham
- Editorial cartoon (2): June 21, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): July 5, 2020
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: