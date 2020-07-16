OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, July 17
Obituary Notice: James Robert Boggs Jr.

Originally Published: July 16, 2020 7:47 p.m.

James Robert Boggs Jr., age 57, of Paulden, Arizona, passed away on July 9, 2020 in Paulden.

Affordable Burial and Cremation, of Chino Valley, is in charge of the arrangements.

