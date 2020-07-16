Obituary Notice: James Robert Boggs Jr.
Originally Published: July 16, 2020 7:47 p.m.
James Robert Boggs Jr., age 57, of Paulden, Arizona, passed away on July 9, 2020 in Paulden.
Affordable Burial and Cremation, of Chino Valley, is in charge of the arrangements.
