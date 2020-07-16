OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, July 16
COVID-19 Update: Yavapai County sees 39 more cases overnight, now at 1,283

This COVID-19 dashboard is maintained by Yavapai County Community Health Services. It may not always reflect current updated numbers or match posted Arizona Department of Health Services data. For more county COVID-19 data visit https://www.yavapai.us/chs. For state data visit https://www.azdhs.gov/covid-19. (YCCHS/Courtesy)

This COVID-19 dashboard is maintained by Yavapai County Community Health Services. It may not always reflect current updated numbers or match posted Arizona Department of Health Services data. For more county COVID-19 data visit https://www.yavapai.us/chs. For state data visit https://www.azdhs.gov/covid-19. (YCCHS/Courtesy)

By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: July 16, 2020 11:19 a.m.

Yavapai County added 39 more confirmed cases of the coronavirus to its total Thursday morning, July 16, for 1,283, according to a Yavapai County Community Health Services (YCCHS) news release.

The county has tested 24,089 residents with 516 recovered and 23 deaths. 

Yavapai Regional Medical Center West Campus reports 17 COVID-19 patients and one person under investigation (PUI), the East Campus reports four hospitalizations and one PUI. Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood reports 11 hospitalizations and 10 PUI. The Prescott VA is caring for three patients with no PUI.

Top chart shows total number of positive COVID-19 cases in the state by county. Bottom chart shows increase in cases overnight. (Yavapai County Community Health Services/Courtesy)

STATE UPDATE

Across Arizona, 951,809 people have been tested for COVID-19 with 134,613 positive results (an increase of 3,259), and 2,492 deaths, up 58 overnight.

"In the state with the highest per-capita rate of COVID-19 cases in America over the past week, Arizonans are waiting up to eight hours in the broiling hot sun to get tested," YCCHS Public Health Coordinator Terri Farneti said in the release.

A metropolitan area of a million people was down to 17 available ICU beds Tuesday, state health officials reported. A top health official in the largest county said the coronavirus is now so widespread that contact tracing is almost ineffective.

"Arizonans have reported waits of up to one or two weeks to receive results," Farneti said. "That's problematic, not only from a convenience standpoint but also for slowing the spread of the virus."

Last week, Gov. Doug Ducey and Arizona Department of Health Services Director Dr. Cara Christ announced initiatives to boost staffing in underserved areas, get test results faster, and further enhance hospital staffing and capacity.

One of the initiatives is a strategic collaboration with Sonora Quest Laboratories, ADHS and PerkinElmer, Inc., a global leader committed to innovating for a healthier world, with one goal: expand COVID-19 testing in Arizona. The lab hopes to start providing test results within 24 hours, according to a company statement, instead of the six or seven days patients are waiting to learn if they are positive or negative.

Yavapai County hopes to announce another testing blitz soon, Farneti said.

For a current list of testing sites in Yavapai County, see the YCCHS website, www.yavapai.us/chs. The direct link is here.

INFORMATION

• For Yavapai County data and COVID-19 Resources: www.yavapai.us/chs;

• Yavapai Emergency Phone Bank: 928-442-5103 – Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Arizona 2-1-1: A resource for all the time, not just during COVID-19: https://211arizona.org;

• COVID-19 information en español: https://azhealth.gov/covid-19; and,

• Mental health resources – #YavapaiStrongerTogether: https://justicementalhealth.com/resources-support/#covid19.

