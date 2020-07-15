Obituary Notice: Daniel Eldred Pomeroy
Originally Published: July 15, 2020 7:16 p.m.
Daniel Eldred Pomeroy, age 100, a resident of Arizona, was born on August 23, 1919 in New York and passed away July 14, 2020 in Harlingen, Texas. Arrangements are entrusted to Rudy Garza Funeral Home of Harlingen, Texas.
