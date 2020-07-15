OFFERS
COVID-19 Update: Yavapai County sees 43 more cases overnight, now at 1,244 with another two deaths

This COVID-19 dashboard is maintained by Yavapai County Community Health Services. It may not always reflect current updated numbers or match posted Arizona Department of Health Services data. For more county COVID-19 data visit https://www.yavapai.us/chs. For state data visit https://www.azdhs.gov/covid-19. (YCCHS/Courtesy)

This COVID-19 dashboard is maintained by Yavapai County Community Health Services. It may not always reflect current updated numbers or match posted Arizona Department of Health Services data. For more county COVID-19 data visit https://www.yavapai.us/chs. For state data visit https://www.azdhs.gov/covid-19. (YCCHS/Courtesy)

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier | DailyCourier | TheDailyCourier
Originally Published: July 15, 2020 11:25 a.m.

Yavapai County added 43 more confirmed cases to its COVID-19 count overnight and another two deaths.

According to a Yavapai County Community Health Services (YCCHS) news release Wednesday, July 15, the county has tested 23,756 residents with 1,244 positive cases, 491 recovered, and 23 deaths. The two new deaths are under investigation.

Yavapai Regional Medical Center reports 19 COVID-19 patients on the West Campus and no persons under investigation (PUI), as well as four COVID hospitalizations on the East Campus with six PUI.  Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood reports 11 COVID hospitalizations and 11 PUI.  The Prescott VA is caring for thee COVID-19 patients with no PUI.

photo

Top chart shows total number of positive COVID-19 cases in the state by county. Bottom chart shows increase in cases overnight. (Yavapai County Community Health Services/Courtesy)

As of Wednesday, 936,277 Arizonans have been tested for COVID-19 with 131,354 positive results, up 3,257 overnight. There have been 2,434 deaths, up 97 overnight.

POSITIVE DEVELOPMENTS

YCCHS reports that among the growing numbers there are some positive developments in the COVID-19 crisis. These include:

· Therapeutic treatments will arrive before vaccines. Remdesivir had been issued an Emergency Use Authorization in the United States for those hospitalized with severe disease. New data indicates it may shorten the time it takes to recover from the infection.

· Rapid, low-cost saliva tests are also coming. These tests are not perfectly accurate, but the counterintuitive part is that they don’t have to be. More important than accuracy are speed and frequency of testing. ADHS has partnered with Arizona State University to offer saliva tests at some point.

· The debate is finally over: Masks work. More states and businesses are requiring them.

· Consensus has finally emerged that airborne spread is happening. There will be more messaging coming out recommending that people add a new control to their toolkit for fighting this virus — healthy building strategies, such as higher ventilation, better filtration and the use of portable air-cleaning devices.

· The first COVID-19 vaccine tested in the U.S. revved up people’s immune systems just the way scientists had hoped, researchers reported Tuesday — as the shots are poised to begin key final testing.

INFORMATION

• For Yavapai County data and COVID-19 Resources: www.yavapai.us/chs;

• Yavapai Emergency Phone Bank: 928-442-5103 – Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Arizona 2-1-1: A resource for all the time, not just during COVID-19: https://211arizona.org;

• COVID-19 information en español: https://azhealth.gov/covid-19; and,

• Mental health resources – #YavapaiStrongerTogether: https://justicementalhealth.com/resources-support/#covid19.

