Church News: Week of July 16, 2020

American Lutheran Church services are traditional at 8 and 10:30 a.m. and contemporary at 9 and 10:30 a.m. Child care and Sunday School are available at the 10:30 a.m. services. All services are by reservation only. Please call the office M-Th 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Friday 9 a.m. to noon at 928-445-4348.

A Place You Can Belong. A Place to Worship, Grow and Serve Christ. Newly added second service, providing safe distancing. Prescott Nazarene worship Sunday, 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on campus. Following health and safety guidelines as posted on our website at www.prescottnazarene.com livestreaming worship is always available on our website.

Prescott Unitarian Universalist Fellowship presents “Beguiled by Beauty” at the 11 a.m. Zoom Service. All beings are beautiful, the essence of sacred worth, sensed not by the eye but the spirit. Rev. Kellie Hart is inspired that beauty can be the root of compassion and justice work. Join us at www.puuf.net.

Granite Peak Unitarian Universalist Congregation meets in Prescott online at 10 a.m. Sunday, July 19. See our homepage www.prescottuu.org to join. Janine Gelsinger, UUJAZ Executive Director: speaks on justice in the time of the pandemic. People of faith can create a just life for all people in Arizona.

The Center for Spiritual Living, an inclusive spiritual community, honors all faiths with inspirational programs nurturing personal transformation. Sunday Services currently streamed ONLINE ONLY at https://www.facebook.com/CSLPrescott Meditation at 10:10 a.m. followed by service featuring inspiring local musicians at 10:30 a.m.

In finishing Numbers (chapters 30:2 to end) with Mattot/Masei, we at Beit Torah (www.onetorah.org) reflect on admonitions over our missteps during these desolate summer three weeks before the 9th of Av. Details, consultations and discussions are now by phone, online, email and poste. 928-237-0390, 928-227-0582 or email ansheitorah@cableone.net. Be safe!

In Christ, we are forgiven and known as the children of His Kingdom, because we hear His Word and believe! Saving Grace LCMS, 440 W. Palomino Road, Chino Valley, 10 a.m. Sunday Worship ­— masks, sanitizer, physical-distancing protocols, plus air purification system, 11:30 a.m. today’s lessons class. Call 928-636-9533 or for online worship visit savinggracelutherancvaz.org.

Alliance Bible Church: Pastor John Perry is continuing his series through the Book of 1 John entitled, “The Return of Jesus, Part 1.” Join us Sunday at 9:30 a.m. for a time of praise, worship and fellowship or online at abcprescott.com. 2601 W. Iron Springs Road, Prescott, 928-776-1549.

Unity of Prescott: Our Sunday services are now online only. You can view the service, and Rev. Richard Rogers’ weekly message, at unityprescott.org. Past services are also available. The topic this Sunday is “Letting Go of Everything.” We envision a world joyfully transformed through spiritual awakening.

Chino Valley United Methodist Church invites all to worship the 7th Sunday of Pentecost Ordinary Time at www.chinovalleyumc.org Sunday, July 19, at 10 a.m. Pastor Bob Gilfert’s message - “Don’t Worry.” Readings from the CEB are Genesis 28:10-19a, Romans 8:12-25, Psalm 139:1-12, 23-24 and Matthew 6:25-34. All are welcome!

Living Free – This fellowship is open to women who have relinquished a child through abortion or adoption, to share, heal, support each other, and experience Jesus Christ’s forgiveness. The next meeting will be held July 18 at The Porch at 10 a.m. For more information, email maryannwinslow1@gmail.com. Join us.

Prescott Community Church invites you to worship Sunday at 10 a.m. in-person at 3151 Willow Creek Road, with health protocols in effect, or via livestream through pccaz.org. Pastor Dave will have a scripture-based message Sunday on a key to happiness. The service can also be viewed later on YouTube.

For the month of July Revive Church will be meeting in the outdoor pavilion at Camp Yavapines located on 2999 Iron Springs Road. Come and worship our God in the tall pines this Saturday! Service starts at 1 p.m. We will be following CDC guidelines for physical distancing.

Firm Foundation Bible Church has restarted its midweek ministries. Youth group meets Thursdays at 6 p.m. and adult study of the book of Job is Thursday at 7 p.m. Join us for great expository preaching Sundays at 10 a.m. Find us at 8933 Florentine Road, Prescott Valley, and firmfoundationpv.org.

Calling all Methodists in Prescott Valley. The building is closed but the church is open, alive and well. Worship with us on Sundays at 10:15 a.m. via Facebook or Zoom. For more information, contact the church at 928-772-6366 or at pvumc@cableone.net. Be safe out there, we need each other.

Prescott United Methodist Church – Looking Back: Moving Forward Celebrating 150 years in Prescott. 505 W. Gurley St., Prescott. Live-streaming worship on Facebook, Saturdays at 5 p.m., Sundays at 9 a.m., Prayer time weekdays at 2 p.m. Follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/prescottumc/videos.

Emmanuel Lutheran Church continues to hold both traditional and contemporary worship services online each Sunday. Visit our website at emmanuellutheranpv.org.

The Word Of Faith — at Living Faith Church, Prescott Valley, www.LivingFaith.co (not .com), is currently holding live-stream services Sunday mornings at 10:30 a.m. and Wednesday evenings at 7 p.m.; also on Facebook.com/livingfaithchurchprescottvalley. Join us for a full worship set and Sr. Pastor Randy Vanesian’s message. 928-775-3025.

Trinity Lutheran Church, 3950 N. Valorie Drive, Prescott Valley, is complying with national directives on groups of 10. You can join us for Sunday’s worship anytime at http://tlcpv.360unite.com.

Trinity Presbyterian Church will be holding services online at 10 a.m. Sunday. Join us by visiting www.aztrinitypres.org and clicking on Facebook on the right under “Staying Connected.” YouTube channel can be accessed here as well.

The doors at Heights Church are still open … virtually that is. Our church family finds hope and peace during worship gatherings, and we’d love to share that with you. Visit the Heights Church online at heightschurch.com, click “Join us live” — Sundays at 10:30 a.m. and rebroadcast at 6 p.m.

First Congregational Church, 216 E. Gurley St., Prescott, is canceling Sunday worship until further notice due to the coronavirus. Videos of the worship service will be available on the website: www.fccprescott.org. For more information call 928-445-4555.