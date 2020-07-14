Obituary Notice: Francis Scott Littleton
Originally Published: July 14, 2020 6:10 p.m.
Francis Scott Littleton, age 71, of Chino Valley, Arizona, passed away July 4, 2020 in Chino Valley. Affordable Burial and Cremation in Chino Valley is in charge of the arrangements.
