Obituary: Kathleen Gail Ford

In Loving Memory - Kathleen Gail Ford was born on March 13th, 1936 in Newport, Rhode Island. She resided in Prescott Valley, Ariz. and passed away on June 18th, 2020, at the age of 84, surrounded by her loving family.

She is survived by her husband, 5 children, 11 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Gail was a very loving and caring person and is greatly loved and missed by her loved ones.

A special thanks to Kindred Hospice and Sunrise Funeral Home for their genuine hospitality helping the family through this difficult time.

Information provided by survivors.