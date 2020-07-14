Obituary: James Norris Tucker Jr.

James Norris Tucker Jr., age 84, a resident of Dewey, Arizona, passed away on July 3, 2020 in Prescott. He was born on July 21, 1935 in Louisville, Kentucky.

He retired from the U.S. Navy then joined the Civil Air Patrol. He moved to Arizona, where he became a bus driver for the Arizona School District, from where he retired. He loved camping, fishing and woodworking.

James was preceded in death by his parent, stepfather, Joseph Twinam and his mother, Frances Twinam. He is survived by his wife, Beverly, the love of his life; brother, Tom Tucker of Florida; his sister, Rebecca and her husband, Grant Labar of Oneonta, New York; brother, Steve Twinam of Tucson, Arizona; various nieces, nephews and cousins.

Special thanks to The Circle of Life Alzheimer House, where he presided the last six months of his life and the VA Primary Home-Based Team.

A service will be planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Alzheimer Association.

Information provided by survivors.