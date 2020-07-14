Obituary: Fabio Marco Allodoli (aka Fred/Freddy)

Fabio Marco Allodoli (aka Fred/Freddy) January 23, 1946 - June 25, 2020

Fabio was born in Florence, Italy and immigrated to the United States when he was 12 with his mother, father and older brother.

They settled in Philadelphia where everyone went to work and Fabio went to school. He learned most of his English on the streets by kids who thought it fun to give him all the wrong words for everything, but he persevered, graduated from Trade School, and joined the Navy. If you asked him how he defined himself in those early years, his response was “Veteran”. His love of Country was absolute. He served in the U.S. Navy Seabees from 1964 to 1968, with two tours in Vietnam. Over his lifetime, he kept in contact with many of the men he served with, and in 2008 formed a Pointman Ministry Outpost in Oxnard California - a Christian based group for veterans from every branch of service. He led the group until 2014, but the men continue to meet. He was a member of the Vietnam Veterans of Ventura County, and took every opportunity to minister to veterans in crisis and their families.

While stationed in Port Hueneme, Calif., he met Tonya Powell and two months later on February 10, 1968 they married. In 1970 he received his U.S. Citizenship, one day after his daughter was born. Fabio was most proud of his two children and his grandson. At that point he defined himself as a husband, father, grandfather and Veteran. An entrepreneur, Fabio worked as an auto mechanic, truck driver, owner of Computers, Etc., Angels’ Bakery, A&W Batteries Re-Celling, and as a QA specialist. After retirement to Prescott Valley, he joined the Mountain Artists Guild, making jewelry, beautiful copper wire trees, etching, and painting.

Fabio always identified himself as a Christian, serving as an Elder, Head Usher, member of Security Teams, Youth Leader, Chaplain, and always the first to volunteer. In the last several years his faith changed from religion to relationship. He found his true identity in Christ. He felt a need to witness to everyone he came in contact with and would often share his life’s journey in doctors’ offices, the grocery store and even on the streets. His last words to his family, friends and doctors were “I am more right with God than I have ever been”.

Fabio was preceded in death by his parents, Mary and Mario Allodoli and in-laws, Jackie and Clancy Powell. He is survived by his wife, Tonya; his children, Danielle (Don White) and Christopher Allodoli; grandson, Cris Allodoli; brothers, Carol Allodoli (Jeanette), and Tom Powell (Pat), nephews, nieces and numerous cousins.

He loved telling us how that little Italian boy believed when he got to the United States he would see “streets paved with gold, with cowboys everywhere”. We KNOW he is now dancing on those streets of gold and we bet there are a lot of cowboys there too. We will always love you “morest”.

A Celebration of Life service for Fabio (Fred) Allodoli will be held on Saturday, July 18, 11:00 a.m., at Living Waters Church in Prescott Valley.

Information provided by survivors.