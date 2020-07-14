Obituary: Audrey Dale Crittendon
Audrey Dale Crittendon, born May 5, 1935 in Santa Monica, Calif., passed away from natural cause July 10, 2020 after putting up a tough battle with Parkinson’s.
Dale married her high school sweetheart, Taylor Crittendon, on September 18, 1954. After retirement in 1991, the two of them made a home together in Prescott, Ariz. and spent their days traveling up and down the Mississippi River on the hunt for antiques.
She is loved, remembered and survived by her husband, Taylor; son, Glen Crittendon; daughter, Janet Crittendon; 4 granddaughters and 1 great granddaughter.
Final arrangements entrusted to Hampton Funeral Home.
Information provided by survivors.
