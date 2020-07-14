Catch 22 — Day 15: Police search for man wanted for child prostitution
It’s day 15 of Yavapai Silent Witness’ Catch 22 Program. Today Yavapai County law enforcement is asking for your help in finding Jefferson E. Perales.
On Aug. 23, 2015, Perales arranged to meet with a female he believed to be 16 years old for sex in the Sedona area. Perales met the subject at a Sedona hotel and offered $80 for sexual intercourse. He was subsequently arrested.
Perales has since failed to appear in court. Perales has a nationwide extraditable warrant with a $100,000 bond for child prostitution.
Perales is described as a 33-year-old Hispanic male, 5-foot-4, 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. His last known address was on White Bear Road in Sedona.
If you have information that leads to the arrest of No. 15 of “CATCH 22” you could earn a $500 cash reward. To earn the reward, you must call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip at yavapaisw.com. Remember, you never have to give your name.
Information provided by Yavapai Silent Witness.
- FDA warns against using five more hand sanitizers found to contain methanol
- Editorial cartoon (2): July 11, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): July 11, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): July 12, 2020
- Why are flags at half-staff today, July 8, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): July 12, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): July 10, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): July 9, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): July 10, 2020
- COVID-19 Update: Yavapai County has recorded 1,167 coronavirus cases, 4 additional deaths
- Editorial cartoon (1): June 25, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): June 18, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): June 20, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): June 13, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): June 22, 2020
- FDA warns against using five more hand sanitizers found to contain methanol
- Editorial cartoon (2): July 11, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): July 11, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): July 12, 2020
- Superior Court remands all counts against Prescott Valley eye doctor Michael Ham
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: