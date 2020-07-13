OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Mon, July 13
Weather  91.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Arizona sees new highs in COVID-19 ventilator, ICU bed use

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey leaves wearing a mask after giving an update on COVID-19 in Arizona during a news conference last month in Phoenix. As of July 13, 2020 Arizona is reporting all-time highs in the use of ventilators and beds in intensive care units for coronavirus patients. The state Department of Health Services posted that 671 COVID-19 patients were on ventilators and 936 were occupying ICUs as of Sunday. Hospitals were hovering around 90% capacity. (Michael Chow/The Arizona Republic via AP, Pool)

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey leaves wearing a mask after giving an update on COVID-19 in Arizona during a news conference last month in Phoenix. As of July 13, 2020 Arizona is reporting all-time highs in the use of ventilators and beds in intensive care units for coronavirus patients. The state Department of Health Services posted that 671 COVID-19 patients were on ventilators and 936 were occupying ICUs as of Sunday. Hospitals were hovering around 90% capacity. (Michael Chow/The Arizona Republic via AP, Pool)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: July 13, 2020 11:59 a.m.

Arizona is reporting all-time highs in its use of ventilators and beds in intensive care units for coronavirus patients.

The state Department of Health Services posted that 671 COVID-19 patients were on ventilators and 936 were occupying ICUs as of Sunday. Hospitals were hovering around 90% capacity.

Health officials report another 1,357 confirmed COVID-19 cases and eight additional deaths. Arizona has seen 123,824 cases and 2,245 deaths. However, the number of infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

The state became one of the nation's coronavirus hot spots in May after Gov. Doug Ducey relaxed stay-home orders and other restrictions. Last week, the governor capped restaurants at half of their capacity but declined to shut them down entirely.

The state reached 1,000 coronavirus deaths on June 5 and 50,000 coronavirus cases on June 21.

Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego and other local officials have called on Ducey to issue a statewide mandate on wearing masks.

Ducey said the state will increase testing with a focus on low-income areas of Phoenix as many people report difficulty finding tests.

The state also is paying for a private lab to greatly increase its daily capacity. Most people have been waiting up to a week or more for test results.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. But for some — especially older adults and people with existing health problems — it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries