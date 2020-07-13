Adoption Spotlight: Angelica
Originally Published: July 13, 2020 7:16 p.m.
Angelica is known as a social butterfly, her ideal day would be to sleep in, spend time with friends and to travel the world (San Francisco and Paris are on her “must-see” lists). Angelica’s favorite food is carne asada fries and she hopes to one day share this dish with a family that will cherish and love her. Get to know Angelica and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.
Most Read
- FDA warns against using five more hand sanitizers found to contain methanol
- Editorial cartoon (2): July 11, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): July 11, 2020
- Why are flags at half-staff today, July 8, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): July 12, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): July 12, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): July 10, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): July 6, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): July 9, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): July 10, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): June 25, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): June 13, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): June 20, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): June 18, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): June 22, 2020
- FDA warns against using five more hand sanitizers found to contain methanol
- Editorial cartoon (2): July 11, 2020
- Superior Court remands all counts against Prescott Valley eye doctor Michael Ham
- Editorial cartoon (1): July 11, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): June 21, 2020
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: