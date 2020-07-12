Firefighters battle ‘Slate Fire’ about 8 miles south of Prescott

Firefighters have responded to a wildfire approximately 8 miles south of Prescott near Mt. Tritle, according to Prescott National Forest spokesperson Debbie Maneely on Sunday afternoon.

The “Slate Fire” has burned an estimated 10 acres of brush and timber so far, and fire officials are encouraging people to stay out of the area and drive cautiously along Senator Highway due to smoke and emergency vehicles.

There are currently two large air tankers, two helicopters, several engines and two hotshot crews working the fire as of 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

For more on the Slate Fire, watch The Daily Courier and dCourier.com.

