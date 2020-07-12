OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sun, July 12
Weather  93.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Firefighters battle ‘Slate Fire’ about 8 miles south of Prescott

An airplane drops slurry on the “Slate Fire” burning approximately 8 miles south of Prescott on Sunday, July 12, 2020. (Prescott National Forest/Courtesy)

An airplane drops slurry on the “Slate Fire” burning approximately 8 miles south of Prescott on Sunday, July 12, 2020. (Prescott National Forest/Courtesy)

mugshot photo
By Brian M. Bergner Jr. | TheEditorDesk | TheEditorDesk
Originally Published: July 12, 2020 2:56 p.m.

Firefighters have responded to a wildfire approximately 8 miles south of Prescott near Mt. Tritle, according to Prescott National Forest spokesperson Debbie Maneely on Sunday afternoon.

The “Slate Fire” has burned an estimated 10 acres of brush and timber so far, and fire officials are encouraging people to stay out of the area and drive cautiously along Senator Highway due to smoke and emergency vehicles.

There are currently two large air tankers, two helicopters, several engines and two hotshot crews working the fire as of 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

For more on the Slate Fire, watch The Daily Courier and dCourier.com.

Follow Brian M. Bergner Jr. on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and SoundCloud at @TheEditorDesk. Email him at bbergner@prescottaz.com, or call 928-445-3333, ext. 1106.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Tritle Fire 100% contained; official cause still under investigation
Smoke spotted south of Prescott as firefighters work to contain Tritle Fire
Lynx Fire 100% contained; firefighters continue to investigate
Firefighters contain blaze south of Prescott
Wildfire brings more smoke to Prescott area; prescribed burn could continue today
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries