Firefighters battle ‘Slate Fire’ about 8 miles south of Prescott
Firefighters have responded to a wildfire approximately 8 miles south of Prescott near Mt. Tritle, according to Prescott National Forest spokesperson Debbie Maneely on Sunday afternoon.
The “Slate Fire” has burned an estimated 10 acres of brush and timber so far, and fire officials are encouraging people to stay out of the area and drive cautiously along Senator Highway due to smoke and emergency vehicles.
There are currently two large air tankers, two helicopters, several engines and two hotshot crews working the fire as of 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
For more on the Slate Fire, watch The Daily Courier and dCourier.com.
Follow Brian M. Bergner Jr. on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and SoundCloud at @TheEditorDesk. Email him at bbergner@prescottaz.com, or call 928-445-3333, ext. 1106.
- Editorial cartoon (2): July 4, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): July 5, 2020
- FDA warns against using five more hand sanitizers found to contain methanol
- Why are flags at half-staff today, July 8, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): July 6, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): July 9, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): July 10, 2020
- COVID-19 Update: New deaths low, but Arizona adds near record number of cases
- Editorial cartoon (1): July 10, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): July 3, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): June 25, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): June 13, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): June 20, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): June 18, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): June 22, 2020
- Superior Court remands all counts against Prescott Valley eye doctor Michael Ham
- Editorial cartoon (2): June 21, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): June 13, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): July 5, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): July 4, 2020
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: