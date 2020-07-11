Obituary: Philip Daykin

Philip Daykin passed away peacefully at his senior care home in Mesa, Ariz., on June 26, 2020, with his daughter Sarah by his side, after a 5-year illness with Alzheimer’s. Born on Jan. 19, 1929, in Elyria, Ohio to Robert and Elizabeth (Palmer) Daykin, Philip attended Elyria High School and graduated from the University of Michigan (Ann Arbor) in 1952 with a B.S. in Industrial Engineering. He was a member of Acacia Fraternity. At UofM, he also met his wife, Stirling (Cockburn). They were married 62 years, until her passing in 2016.

Upon graduating from UofM, Phil served as a 1st Lieutenant in the Army, stationed in Aberdeen, Maryland, then Houston, Texas.

Phil and Stirling lived for many years in Rocky River, Ohio, where they raised their two daughters, Laura and Sarah. They were active members of Lakewood Congregational Church. Phil and Stirling moved to Prescott, Ariz., in 1992, and then to Flagstaff, Ariz., in 2008. They were members of the Congregational church in Prescott and Flagstaff. While living in Prescott, Phil served on the Board of the Yavapai Symphony. He moved to the Phoenix area in 2017 and attended Interfaith CommUNITY Church in Mesa, AZ.

Phil had a long career as an engineer in the Cleveland area, including at the Dow Chemical Company, where he retired after 25 years. His engineering interests extended to building his own desktop computer (Amiga) and repairing cameras. Phil was a kind and devoted father and husband. He also had a deep appreciation for nature and was an avid photographer and traveler. After retirement, he and Stirling traveled to England, France, China and Australia, but their favorite destination was Switzerland. His interest in family history led him to write and publish a book, “Descendants of John Daykin (1701-1779) of the Yorkshire Dales.”



Throughout his life, Phil also had a passion for music (esp. listening to his wife Stirling sing), U. of Michigan football (Go Blue!), cooking and enjoying food from many cultures, and dogs (7 Scotties and 1 Cairn/Poodle).

He is survived by his daughters, Laura Daykin Martinez, Calif. and Sarah Daykin Mesa, Ariz.; brother, Donald Daykin Fairview Park, Ohio; cousin, Malcolm Daykin Columbus, Ohio and a number of nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Philip’s memory to any of the following: The Alzheimer’s Association, The Fischer Center for Alzheimer’s Research Foundation, or Lost Our Home Pet Rescue. If you would like to sign Phil’s online guestbook and share a memory, please visit Meldrum Mortuary‘s web site https://www.meldrummortuary.com/obituaries/Philip-Daykin/#!/Obituary.



Information provided by survivors.