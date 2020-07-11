Obituary: Glenda Williamson
United States Marine Corps Corporal Glenda Williamson born May 24, 1951 and passed on 21 June 2020. Glenda is a proud Marine who was promoted to the rank of Corporal. She was raised by loving parents, Frances and Calvin Harbin. They have passed along with Glenda’s baby girl and they are all waiting for her in Heaven.
She has 5 brothers and sisters, Randy, Terry, Nancy, Lucy, Mary. Glenda took care of them while growing up, because she was the most dependable. She made most of her own cloths, did most of the cooking all this without complaining.
She is survived by three children, Robert, Stephanie and Brian; 12 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.
This woman is the most caring, loving and intelligent person I have ever known. She wished to donate her organs to people who need them. It is with a broken heart that I say: “Goodbye” to my sweetheart. Rest in peace my beloved wife of 43 years.
Interment took place at Prescott National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes and Crematory.
Please visit www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign the online guestbook and share a memory with the family.
Information provided by survivors.
- Editorial cartoon (2): July 4, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): July 5, 2020
- FDA warns against using five more hand sanitizers found to contain methanol
- Why are flags at half-staff today, July 8, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): July 6, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): July 9, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): July 10, 2020
- COVID-19 Update: New deaths low, but Arizona adds near record number of cases
- Editorial cartoon (1): July 10, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): July 3, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): June 25, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): June 13, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): June 20, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): June 18, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): June 22, 2020
- Superior Court remands all counts against Prescott Valley eye doctor Michael Ham
- Editorial cartoon (2): June 21, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): June 13, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): July 5, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): July 4, 2020
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: