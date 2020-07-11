Obituary: Glenda Williamson

United States Marine Corps Corporal Glenda Williamson born May 24, 1951 and passed on 21 June 2020. Glenda is a proud Marine who was promoted to the rank of Corporal. She was raised by loving parents, Frances and Calvin Harbin. They have passed along with Glenda’s baby girl and they are all waiting for her in Heaven.

She has 5 brothers and sisters, Randy, Terry, Nancy, Lucy, Mary. Glenda took care of them while growing up, because she was the most dependable. She made most of her own cloths, did most of the cooking all this without complaining.

She is survived by three children, Robert, Stephanie and Brian; 12 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.

This woman is the most caring, loving and intelligent person I have ever known. She wished to donate her organs to people who need them. It is with a broken heart that I say: “Goodbye” to my sweetheart. Rest in peace my beloved wife of 43 years.

Interment took place at Prescott National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes and Crematory.

Please visit www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign the online guestbook and share a memory with the family.

Information provided by survivors.