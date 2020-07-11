OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Obituary: Gilbert Shaud

Gilbert Shaud

Originally Published: July 11, 2020 7:30 p.m.

Gilbert Shaud was born in Arizona on Nov. 27, 1951. For several decades Gil has made Prescott, Arizona his home. He has spent the last several years with Mary Jane Noble (MJ) and passed away at home June 26, 2020.

He leaves his partner of many years, MJ; his son, Chad Krier; his daughter, Shanna Walsh and her husband, Sean Walsh; grandchildren, Brennon and Kyla Walsh; his former wife, Coleen Krier; and many other close friends and extended family. He also leaves behind his most beloved companion “Suki.”

If Gil had it his way he would have spent his career as a star player for the Arizona Diamondbacks. He did, however, play baseball as he attended Arizona State University. He continued to love the Sun Devils throughout life and enjoyed watching many sports including football, baseball, basketball and golf.

He moved to Prescott, in the early ’90s and made it his permanent home. He enjoyed his career at Lawyers Title Insurance Company and retired as Vice President for the region after 35 years.

Those who know Gil are sure he is either eating a cheeseburger in paradise or playing his guitar listening to Jimmy Buffet and George Strait while drinking a cocktail. He was a wonderful husband, father, papa and friend and now our angel. One of his greatest joys in life were his two grandchildren, Brennon and Kyla.

Gil was stern when he needed to be, patient most of the time and loved his family and friends unconditionally. Many of you experienced how easy it was to just “hang out” with Gil. He was the type of guy you wanted to be around and just visit. All of us who knew him were lucky to have him in their lives and look forward to sharing a margarita with him in paradise in the future.

We will have a private celebration service at the Grand Canyon sometime next year. Arrangements entrusted to Hampton Funeral Home.

Information provided by survivors.

