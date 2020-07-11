COVID-19 Update: Arizona nears 120,000 cases; increase of 20,000 in past 7 days

The State of Arizona has recorded nearly 120,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19), as of Saturday morning, July 11, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services website. One week ago, the state was nearing 100,000 cases.

The ADHS added 3,038 cases Saturday for 119,930 cases statewide. It also reported 69 new deaths for a total of 2,151.

Yavapai County has 24 new cases as of Saturday morning and no new deaths; its totals are 1,082 positive results and 11 deaths, the ADHS website states. Of the positive cases, 420 have recovered, the Yavapai County Community Health Services reported on July 10.

YCCHS officials say that state and local numbers may not always reflect the same totals; visit https://www.yavapai.us/chs for Yavapai County information. For state data, visit https://www.azdhs.gov/covid-19.

The total percent positive in Arizona is 11.7% and in Yavapai County, 4.0%, the ADHS reported Saturday morning. Respectively, they have 1,668.2 and 465.6 rates of confirmed cases per 100,000 population. The percent positive is the number of people with a positive test result, out of all people with COVID-19 testing completed in Arizona or the county.

The YCCHS stated late this past week that with the coronavirus situation evolving quickly, “we believe it’s important to be transparent about how Yavapai County Community Health is responding to the outbreak.

“Our philosophy is to approach this situation with empathy and urgency. Our top priority is the health and safety of our employees and of the communities we serve. With the recent uptick in people receiving positive test results for COVID-19 and the incidence of the reported deaths, our department has increased our contact tracing team to reach out to these individuals to provide guidance to care for themselves, protect their family and friends, as well as to contact those who had contact with them.”

YCCHS Director Leslie Horton said: “My heart is with the family, friends and neighbors as they grieve the loss of your loved ones. This sadness is shared by our entire county as we work together to do what we can to keep each other safe during this difficult time.”

INFORMATION

• For Yavapai County data and COVID-19 Resources: www.yavapai.us/chs;

• Yavapai Emergency Phone Bank: 928-442-5103 – Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Arizona 2-1-1: A resource for all the time, not just during COVID-19: https://211arizona.org;

• COVID-19 information en español: https://azhealth.gov/covid-19; and,

• Mental health resources – #YavapaiStrongerTogether: https://justicementalhealth.com/resources-support/#covid19.