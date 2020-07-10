OFFERS
COVID-19 Update: Yavapai County sees 14 more cases overnight, now at 1,070

This COVID-19 dashboard is maintained by Yavapai County Community Health Services. It may not always reflect current updated numbers or match posted Arizona Department of Health Services data. For more county COVID-19 data visit https://www.yavapai.us/chs. For state data visit https://www.azdhs.gov/covid-19. (YCCHS/Courtesy)

By The Daily Courier | DailyCourier | TheDailyCourier
Originally Published: July 10, 2020 11 a.m.

Yavapai County added 14 more confirmed cases of the coronavirus to its total Friday morning, July 10, for 1,070, according to a Yavapai County Community Health Services (YCCHS) news release.

The county has tested 22,023 residents with 420 recovered and 11 deaths. 

Yavapai Regional Medical Center reports 26 COVID-19 patients on the West Campus and one person under investigation (PUI), and three hospitalizations on the East Campus with five PUIs. Verde Valley Medical Center reports 15 hospitalizations and zero PUI. The Prescott VA is caring for five COVID-19 patients with no PUI.

Across Arizona, 860,295 people have been tested for COVID-19 with 116,892 positive results (an increase of 4,255), and 2,082 deaths.

photo

YCCHS has invested in a team of contact tracers working with its epidemiologist and Public Health Nurse supervisor to assist with contacting our most recent positive cases, according to the news release.

This is important work to assess the spread of COVID-19 in our communities. These volunteers are doctors, public health nurses and YCCHS staff. Please expect a call. The information they will be asking is to evaluate the test you received, how you think you contracted the virus, and the people close to you who may be at risk.

GOVERNOR'S MESSAGE

Gov. Doug Ducey, Dr. Cara Christ and Major Gen. Michael McGuire provided an update Thursday on the state’s response as the state experienced over 2,000 deaths. The announcement to limit capacity to less than 50% at restaurants with indoor seating comes in addition to recent action taken by the governor to prohibit large gatherings, cease the issuance of new special event licenses and pause the operations of bars, gyms, movie theaters, waterparks and tubing rentals.

In addition, Ducey and Christ announced new initiatives to boost staffing in underserved areas, get test results to Arizonans faster, and further enhance hospital staffing and capacity.

Christ announced a new partnership with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to offer up to 5,000 free COVID-19 tests per day at sites in Maryvale and South Phoenix. This increase in testing includes 12 days of surge testing.

Christ also said that ADHS is partnering with Arizona State University to provide saliva-based COVID-19 testing to Arizonans. Through this partnership, ADHS has committed up to $12.7 million to fund the expansion of testing sites to serve up to 100,000 Arizonans.

PROJECT CATAPULT

Gov. Ducey also announced a new testing program called "Project Catapult." ADHS is partnering with Sonora Quest Laboratories and Euroimmun/PerkinElmer to expand processing capabilities of COVID-19 diagnostic tests. Under this partnership, Sonora Quest expects to increase processing capacity to 35,000 diagnostic tests per day by the end of July, and up to 60,000 tests per day by the end of August. According to the lab, ADHS is giving Sonora Quest $2 million to purchase new processing equipment.

INFORMATION

• The National Guard is assisting with contact tracing, if you have tested positive you may receive a call from 844-957-2721.

• Chino Valley Food Sharing re-opens, Tuesdays from 5 to 7 p.m. at Saint Catherine Laboure Catholic Church, 2062 Highway 89

• For Yavapai County data and COVID-19 Resources: www.yavapai.us/chs

• Yavapai Emergency Phone Bank: 928-442-5103 – Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Arizona 2-1-1 (a resource for all the time, not just during COVID-19): https://211arizona.org/

• COVID-19 information en español: https://azhealth.gov/covid-19

• Mental health resources - #YavapaiStrongerTogether: https://justicementalhealth.com/resources-support/#covid19.

