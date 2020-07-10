CATCH 22 – DAY 11: Man facing charges for brake checking, DUI, marijuana

Yavapai County law enforcement is asking for the public's help locating Tyrell Edison Manakaja.

On Jan. 5, 2015, Arizona Department of Public Safety received reports that a vehicle was brake checking other vehicles, driving erratically and actually ran another vehicle off the road. An officer contacted Manakaja, who was operating the vehicle in the area of milepost 118 on Interstate 40 near Seligman.

Upon investigation it was determined, Manakaja was under the influence of alcohol and he was arrested. Manakaja was found to have a blood alcohol concentration in excess of 0.20. He was also in possession of marijuana and had an open container of alcohol in the vehicle. He has a felony warrant with a bond of $50,000 for three counts of endangerment, extreme DUI, possession of marijuana and an open container violation.

He is described as a 35-year-old Native American man, 6-foot-2, weighing about 170 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Manakaja’s last known address was on Starcrest Drive in San Antonio, Texas. He also has ties to the Peach Springs area of Arizona.

Anyone providing information that leads to the arrest of No. 11 of Catch 22 is eligible for a $500 reward.

If you have information regarding the whereabouts of this suspect, please call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip at Yavapaisw.com.

All tips are anonymous, and you never have to give your name.

Information and photo provided by the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.