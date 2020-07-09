OFFERS
Prescott cancels events on city property
50+ private events still allowed but ‘discouraged’

Angel Martinez, left, and Haillie Bernal hold hands while wearing masks as a precaution against coronavirus before their wedding Friday, May 8, 2020. Prescott-area officials caution against private events on private property without social distancing and CDC protocols. Can it be done? Yes, but are "discouraged" without following COVID-19 guidelines. (John Locher/AP, file)

mugshot photo
By Cindy Barks | Cindy_Barks
Originally Published: July 9, 2020 9:07 p.m.

While public events on city streets or parks are currently prohibited — at least through July 27 — large private gatherings on private property are still allowed.

Yavapai County Community Health Services Director Leslie Horton said Thursday, July 9, that private events on private property “are at people’s discretion.” Still, she said, “I hope that people will abide by the not-more-than-50-people recommendation. We’re really discouraging events of 100 or 150.”

Earlier this month, the City of Prescott announced that it would be canceling all public events and sports tournaments on city property between July 6 and July 27 because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

That included public events on city streets and large-group events in ramadas at the city’s parks and lakes. It also included the city’s Friday night Moonlight Movie Nights at Ken Lindley Field.

On Thursday, Community Outreach Manager John Heiney reiterated that action, saying that large public events on city property would require city approval, which is currently not being granted.

The city issued a news release that day that aims to clarify questions that have arisen recently over whether private events such as weddings, funerals and church gatherings are still allowed in the city. “The reason we put this together is we have been getting a lot of calls about private events like weddings,” Heiney said.

The release lists “examples of events that the city does not regulate,” which includes “private events, invitation-only gatherings such as weddings and funerals, and church gatherings.”

The release adds that if the event will involve more than 50 people, “there will need to be some oversight, based on the governor’s current executive orders.”

Of the private events, Horton said, “People have the ability to hold those. All that we can really regulate are events that are public.” She added, though, that organizers should follow COVID-19 guidelines.

The news release notes that organizers of private events on private property should first obtain approval from the property owner. It adds, “In some cases, the property and/or organizer may also need to check with the local officials to find out if they are allowed to let the event happen.”

The city release refers questions on the matter to the Yavapai County Community Health Services Department (928-443-5572), which has compiled a list of recommendations for events and gatherings.

The YCCHS list includes measures for evaluating risk levels. For instance, it notes that events with the lowest-risk are virtual-only gatherings, and events with the highest risk are those with 50 or more people where attendees travel from outside the local area and where it is hard to maintain social distancing.

The list also includes suggestions for reducing the risks, such as encouraging outdoor activities, requiring the use of cloth face coverings, and avoiding self-serve food or drink options such as buffets and salad bars.

Horton said the organizers should also ask people to stay home if they are sick.

Guidelines for cleanliness are available on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/community/organizations/cleaning-disinfection.html.

The city says if the event is scheduled to be on county property, such as the courthouse plaza, then the county would need to approve.

Board of Supervisors Chairman Craig Brown said courthouse events are largely operated by the Prescott Downtown Partnership, which is continuing with summer events such as the Summer Concert Series.

Follow Cindy Barks on Twitter @Cindy_Barks. Reach her at 928-445-3333, ext. 2034, or cbarks@prescottaz.com.

