Obituary Notice: Peter Lee Carroll
Originally Published: July 9, 2020 8:01 p.m.
Peter Lee Carroll, age 55, of Paulden, Arizona, passed away on June 29, 2020 in Paulden.
Affordable Burial and Cremation of Chino Valley, is in charge of the arrangements.
