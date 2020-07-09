Obituary Notice: Gay 'Jessie' Smeltzer

Gay “Jessie” Smeltzer passed away on September 8, 2019 in Prescott, Arizona.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Calvary Prescott Church, 2313 E. Highway 69 in Prescott.

For those not able to attend, the memorial can be viewed on the church’s web site. Inurnment will take place in Elkhart County, Indiana at a later date.