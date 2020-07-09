OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, July 09
Weather  79.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Obituary: Charles Clayton de Ganahl

Charles Clayton de Ganahl

Charles Clayton de Ganahl

Originally Published: July 9, 2020 8:07 p.m.

Charles Clayton de Ganahl, Colorado, Arizona, and New Mexico cattle rancher, Charles Clayton (Clay) de Ganahl passed away peacefully at his home in Prescott, Arizona, Saturday June 20, 2020, at the age of 70.

Clay was born on January 16, 1950 in Albany, Oregon.

He was the son of Charles and Patricia Hogue de Ganahl.

In 1954 his family moved to the Lazy EH Ranch near Yampa, Colorado where he spent most of the next fifty years. Raising his family and participating in the family business in the Yampa area were highlights of his life. He was a 1968 graduate of Soroco High School and graduated from Colorado State University in 1972 with a BA degree in History and Education.

As a partner in Lazy EH Ranch, Clay spent much of his life engaged in the ranch’s livestock operations near Yampa and Vicksburg, Arizona.

Meeting and marrying his soul mate Muriel in 2000 was also one of his proudest moments. After the Lazy EH Ranch sold, he ranched with Muriel near Roswell, New Mexico for several years.

In his semi-retirement he and Muriel lived in Skull Valley, Arizona and ran their cows on nearby ranches. A life on horseback and the people of “Cattle Country” were at his core. Clay treasured and celebrated the customs and values of the cattle and cowboy culture. He particularly enjoyed helping his friends and neighbors work cattle all across the western states. Visiting with friends at brandings, the Denver Stock Show or Cheyenne Frontier Days were special parts of his life.

An avid fisherman, Clay enjoyed dropping a fly in waters from Alaska to Arizona. He was also a huge rodeo fan, sponsoring competitors from the PRCA level to his grandchildren in junior rodeos. His favorite hobby may have been shooting trap out on the ranch or taking a pistol to the range. When not outdoors, he was probably reading or watching a history program, or trying to beat a family member at cribbage. Being a wonderful Granddad also took up much of his time.

Clay was preceded in death by his parents, Chuck and Pat.

He is survived by his wife, Muriel; son, Brian de Ganahl (Carmita); daughter, Carrie Loewenstein (Craig); eight grandchildren, and two and a half great-grandchildren. Clay is also survived by three brothers, Joe, Hank and Chris; a sister, Nancy and their spouses, along with numerous nephews and nieces.

The family will hold a private memorial service at the de Ganahl home.

Information provided by survivors.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Obituary: Cynthia Margaret Rigden
Obituary: Muriell Royce Orme
Obituary: Thermon Willis ‘Jack’ Hook
Days Past: O RO Ranch stays true to cowboy lifestyle
Old-school cattle ranching on the O RO is a trip back in time

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries