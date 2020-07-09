OFFERS
News Tips

CATCH 22 — DAY 10: Former treasurer of Cottonwood OTA fugitive on fraud charges

Traci Ann Koelzer (Cottonwood Police Department)

Traci Ann Koelzer (Cottonwood Police Department)

Originally Published: July 9, 2020 9 p.m.

The Cottonwood Police Department today is looking for Traci Ann Koelzer on fraud charges.

In the latter part of April 2018, Cottonwood detectives investigated an incident involving the Old Town Association (OTA). During the investigation, detectives learned Traci Ann Koelzer was the treasurer for the OTA and defrauded the organization of more than $100,000.  Koelzer became aware of her charges and is believed to have left the Cottonwood area.

Koelzer is wanted on two warrants. The first is for fraud schemes and theft with nationwide extradition and a $50,000 bond. The second is for a probation violation stemming from an Extreme DUI with nationwide extradition and an $850 bond.

Koelzer is described as a 51-year-old white woman, 5-foot-7, weighing 117 pounds, with brown (sometimes blond) hair and blue eyes. Her last known address was on Main Street in Cottonwood.

If you have information that leads to the arrest of No. 10 of “Catch 22,” you could earn a $500 cash reward. In order to qualify for a reward, you must call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 with your information or submit a tip at yavapaisw.com.  Remember, you never have to give your name.

Citizens can contact the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office with information or questions at 928-771-3260 or the YCSO website at www.ycsoaz.gov.

Information and photo provided by the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.

