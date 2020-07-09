Arizona virus deaths top 2,000, local deaths at 11

The number of new coronavirus cases in Arizona showed no sign of easing Thursday morning, July 9, as the state added 4,057 to its total overnight – 3,037 of which were in Maricopa County. The deaths have reached 2,038 statewide, an increase of 75; the number of deaths in Yavapai County stands at 11.

Figures released by the Yavapai County Community Health Services showed a total of 112,671 confirmed cases statewide of COVID-19. Locally, the total is 1,056 – an increase of 15 since Wednesday.

Locally, with medical professionals following up with patients who have tested positive, the YCCHS reports 420 have recovered.

Yavapai Regional Medical Center reports 27 COVID-19 patients on the West Campus and two persons under investigation (PUI), as well as three COVID hospitalizations on the East Campus with five (PUI). Verde Valley Medical Center reports 16 COVID hospitalizations and no PUI. The VA is caring for seven COVID-19 patients with one PUI.

The population centers locally with the most confirmed cases are: Prescott, 237; Prescott Valley, 202; and Cottonwood, 133.

Arizona’s weekly positive rate for PCR tests, which diagnose active coronavirus infections, has risen every week since early May, when it was 5%. For the PCR tests given last week that have been processed, the positive rate was up to 22%. The reported PCR positive rate so far this week is 23%, YCCHS reported.

There have been more than 652,000 PCR tests given in Arizona, including 11,931 added to the total Thursday. Of the tests processed, the positive rate was up to 13.9%. It was 13.7% on Wednesday, 12% on June 30, and 6.7% on May 31.

“It is concerning to see the ‘youth surge’ in COVID-19 cases across the country, but thinking they are resilient may be a mistake. Young people infected with COVID-19 still face extreme dangers — and present real danger to their close contacts and their community,” the YCCHS news release stated.

By age group, the older categories (45 and older) saw no additional cases in Yavapai County since Wednesday. From birth to age 44 saw changes overnight; see the blue chart attached. And, the number of infections is divided among women and men with 59.6% and 40.4%, respectively.

“Young people who feel fine can still contract long-term organ damage, particularly to their lungs. They can pass the disease to more vulnerable people, who end up in the hospital; a youth surge could easily translate into a broader uptick some weeks from now. And the sheer breadth of the youth surge could force businesses to shut down, throwing millions more people into limbo or outright unemployment.”

INFORMATION

• The National Guard is assisting with contact tracing, if you have tested positive you may receive a call from 844-957-2721.

• Food Sharing in Prescott Valley – Thursdays from 5 to 7 p.m. at the former Alberton’s.

• For Yavapai County data and COVID-19 Resources: www.yavapai.us/chs.

• Yavapai Emergency Phone Bank: 928-442-5103 – Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Arizona 2-1-1: A resource for all the time, not just during COVID-19: https://211arizona.org.

• COVID-19 information en español: https://azhealth.gov/covid-19.

• Mental health resources: #YavapaiStrongerTogether - justicementalhealth.com/resources-support/#covid19.