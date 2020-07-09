Adoption Spotlight: Angel, Miguel and Teresita
These are AZ’s children: Meet three siblings that love spending time together!
Angel enjoys staying active. His favorite activities include; hiking, hunting, fishing and playing soccer.
Miguel likes to play basketball and jump on the trampoline. He enjoys learning about technology and programming. One day he would like to be a computer programmer.
Teresita’s talents include singing, dancing and drawing. Her favorite musician is Billie Eilish. She enjoys making her friends laugh. Her future plans include enlisting in the Military after high school.
Get to know Angel, Miguel, Teresita and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.
- Editorial cartoon (2): July 4, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): July 5, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): July 3, 2020
- Multiple people stabbed during altercation in Prescott, suspect in custody
- Editorial cartoon (2): July 6, 2020
- COVID-19 Update: New deaths low, but Arizona adds near record number of cases
- Editorial cartoon (2): July 2, 2020
- Why are flags at half-staff today, July 2, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): July 3, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): July 1, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): June 25, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): June 13, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): June 20, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): June 18, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): June 22, 2020
- Obituary: Dustin David Olague
- Superior Court remands all counts against Prescott Valley eye doctor Michael Ham
- Editorial cartoon (2): June 10, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): June 21, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): June 13, 2020
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: