Why are flags at half-staff today, July 8, 2020
Gov. Ducey orders flags at half-staff to honor helicopter pilot killed fighting Polles Fire

Flags have been ordered at half-staff at all government buildings from sunrise to sunset.

By The Daily Courier | DailyCourier | TheDailyCourier
Originally Published: July 8, 2020 9:46 a.m.

Helicopter pilot Bryan Boatman was killed Tuesday, July 7, 2020, in a helicopter crash while helping firefighters contain the Polles Fire on the Tonto National Forest in Gila County. To honor and remember Boatman, Gov. Doug Ducey ordered flags at all state buildings lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset Wednesday, July 8, 2020. Individuals, businesses, and other organizations are encouraged to join in this tribute. (USFS)

Gov. Doug Ducey ordered flags at all state buildings lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset Wednesday, July 8, 2020, to honor helicopter pilot Bryan Boatman.

A resident of Glendale, Arizona, Boatman was killed Tuesday in a helicopter crash while helping firefighters contain the Polles Fire on the Tonto National Forest in Gila County.

Boatman was 37 years old. He is survived by his wife and an 8-year-old child.

“This tragic loss is a reminder of the ever-present dangers faced by those battling wildfires,” Ducey said. “As a helicopter pilot, Bryan Boatman was carrying out a service to the people of Arizona alongside the men and women fighting the Polles Fire. He performed his duty with honor and bravery, and it will be remembered as such by our state. My deepest condolences go out to Bryan’s family and loved ones. Our prayers are with them and all of Arizona’s wildland firefighters working day and night to keep us safe. In honor of Bryan’s life, I’ve ordered flags at all state buildings be lowered to half-staff.”

Individuals, businesses, and other organizations are encouraged to join in this tribute.

