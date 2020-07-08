OFFERS
Wed, July 08
Watch: How does the electoral college work

Originally Published: July 8, 2020 5:42 p.m.

Does your vote count? The Electoral College explained - Christina Greer by TED-Ed

In other U.S. elections, candidates are elected directly by popular vote. But the president and vice president are not elected directly by citizens. Instead, they’re chosen by “electors” through a process called the Electoral College.

The process of using electors comes from the Constitution. It was a compromise between a popular vote by citizens and a vote in Congress.

The Electoral College process consists of the selection of the electors, the meeting of the electors where they vote for President and Vice President, and the counting of the electoral votes by Congress.

The Electoral College consists of 538 electors. A majority of 270 electoral votes is required to elect the President. Your state’s entitled allotment of electors equals the number of members in its Congressional delegation: one for each member in the House of Representatives plus two for your Senators.

You help choose your state’s electors when you vote for President because when you vote for your candidate you are actually voting for your candidate’s electors.

Source: National Archives and Records Administration’s U.S. Electoral College web page

Related Video for Kids

How to Become President of the United States

How to Become President of the United States by USAgov

Related Stories

