RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Purchase a Photo

Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, July 08
Weather  76.0 weather icon
HUSD’s Bradshaw Mountain grad IT director and team challenged by COVID-19 demands
The HUSD IT team — Joseph Chiaravalloti, Stephanie Garcia, Scott Terry, Patrick Keeling, Robin Berardi, Brendan Scherer, Joan Ospina and Kyle Bossart. (Courtesy file photo)

By Nanci Hutson | HutsonNanci
Originally Published: July 8, 2020 6:05 p.m.

From the time he was a teenager, Patrick Keeling was tinkering with computers.

At Bradshaw Mountain High School, one of Keeling’s vocational education teachers gave him old computers to disassemble and repair, feeding his brain’s need to understand how computers work. He found an innate talent for fixing and enhancing the backbone of 21st century technology.

Before graduation, the Prescott Valley native and product of HUSD’s K-12 system found his academic niche in computer network management and administration. He did some part-time work for the district’s IT team, and upon graduation in 2009 was hired as a part-time technician for the high school. Within a year, he earned his certification and transitioned into a full-time technician.

Patrick Keeling (Courtesy)

In 2013, Keeling was promoted to director of the district’s eight-member IT department, a job he relishes to this day despite COVID-19’s stretching his and his team’s creative energies on a daily basis.

From spring break forward, Keeling and his team have become the go-to folks for virtual delivery of academic instruction, a sometimes “overwhelming” task given the need to provide computer devices and services to some 5,700 students and more than 700 faculty and staff. The two-town district covers a wide geographical span with sporadic Internet service in certain areas.

Beyond meeting those demands, the Humboldt Unified Governing Board switched all its meetings to a virtual platform and then spent a couple of months conducting a long-distance superintendent search. The board selected Superintendent John Pothast, who emerged out of a field of 18 candidates, with all his interviews from his then-home in Soldotna, Alaska where he worked for more than two decades.

“It’s been a whirlwind,” admitted Keeling, who has a project folder full to the brim with requests.

Not only has he and his team had to adjust to the COVID-19 school closures and readjustments, including coordinated delivery of computers to hundreds of students, Keeling said they, too, have all the regular IT business that includes vendor contracts, computer maintenance, software purchases and budgets.

“There’s always a lot going on at one time, but it’s fulfilling work,” Keeling said.

A hands-on leader, Keeling is not one to simply give orders but is more than willing to answer help requests and pitch in when problems arise.

But Keeling is quick to say he is fortunate to have an eager and talented team willing to brainstorm solutions for the best interest of all their constituents.

“I can’t underline enough that this is a collaborative effort,” Keeling said of his team composed of help desk technician Robin Berardi; field technicians Joseph Chiaravalloti, Brendan Scherer and Joan Ospina; technician Kyle Bossart; network administrator Stephanie Garcia and Data Coordinator Scott Terry. “Everybody on our team is a problem solver; it’s why we are all here … There is a real satisfaction when you can solve a problem or can help someone else solve a problem and get the resources they need.”

HUSD Governing Board President Ryan Gray and his board colleagues continually praise Keeling’s behind-the-scene efforts to make the technology pieces appear so seamless. As an IT department leader at Yavapai College, Gray has strong insight into Keeling’s job demands.

Just figuring out the best way to distribute computer devices was a “gargantuan task,” Gray said.

Working with the board, Keeling is always “one step ahead in anticipating needs to be sure the technology enhances what we’re doing and is not a hindrance.”

“Patrick just has an amazing attitude with all he does,” Gray said of the 29-year-old who is a fine example of the students educated through this district. “He’s charged with a lot. Most people who call need their issues resolved right now. And he makes you feel that what you need fixed is what’s most important to him.”

Follow Nanci Hutson on Twitter @HutsonNanci. Reach her at 928-445-3333 ext. 2041.

