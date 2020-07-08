Church News: Week of July 9, 2020

Editor’s Note — Please submit Church News items of 50 words or less for the page through a form on dCourier.com — www.dcourier.com/faith-values — to allow more churches to participate. Listings will be in print as space allows; all publish online. If your listing does not change, no need to resubmit each week.

We continue in Numbers (chapters 25:10-30:1) with the controversial portion of Pinchas. At Beit Torah, www.onetorah.org, we will discuss murderous leaders and the fallout from their actions. Details, consultations and discussions are now by phone, online, email and poste. 928-237-0390, 227-0582 or email ansheitorah@cableone.net.

“Racism in America” — Being African American in America is an experience many of us have not lived. Join us as we listen to authentic voices — via YouTube — at the 11 a.m. online service at Prescott Unitarian Universalist Fellowship to help us learn about that experience. Visit PUUF.net.

Prescott Community Church invites you to worship Sunday at 10 a.m. in-person at 3151 Willow Creek Road, with health protocols in effect, or via livestream through pccaz.org. Pastor Dave will have a scripture-based message Sunday on a key to happiness. The service can also be viewed later on YouTube.

Chino Valley United Methodist Church invites all to worship virtually online at www.chinovalleyumc.org Sunday, July 12, at 10 a.m. Pastor Bob Gilfert’s message this week is “Three Simple Rules.” Readings from the CEB are Genesis 25:19-34, Romans 8:1-11 and Luke 10:27. All are welcome!

Alliance Bible Church, 2601 W. Iron Springs Road, Prescott. During the months of July and August the worship service will begin at 9:30 a.m. Join us Sunday as Pastor John Perry will be speaking on “Christ Followers and Antichrists” from 1 John 2:13-18. 928-776-1549.

Living Free – This fellowship is open to women who have relinquished a child through abortion or adoption, to share, heal, support each other, and experience Jesus Christ’s forgiveness. The next meeting will be held July 18 at The Porch at 10 a.m. For more information, email maryannwinslow1@gmail.com. Join us!

Growth in faith is by the grace of God. Welcome! Saving Grace LCMS, 440 W. Palomino Road, Chino Valley, 928-636-9533. 10 a.m. Worship; Bible study immediately following in the sanctuary. Masks, hand sanitizer, physical distancing protocols are being followed, plus an air purification system. Online worship is at savinggracelutherancvaz.org.

The Center for Spiritual Living, an inclusive spiritual community, honors all faiths with inspirational programs nurturing personal transformation. Sunday Services currently streamed online only at www.facebook.com/CSLPrescott. Meditation at 10:10 followed by Service featuring inspiring local musicians at 10:30.

Granite Peak Unitarian Universalist Congregation meets in Prescott online at 10 a.m. Sunday, July 12. Visit www.prescottuu.org to join. Richard Shugrue, retired professor of constitutional law, will review the just-completed term of the U.S. Supreme Court. Key cases ruled on immigration, religious freedom, LBGTQ rights and abortion.

St. Luke’s Episcopal, 2000 Shepherds Lane. stlukesprescott.church. We invite you to a special YouTube service with Bishop Reddal, www.youtube.com/azdiocese1, Sunday, July 12, at 9 a.m. Through the Food Pantry, in six months, 1,261 tri-city residents have received food assistance. We extend gratitude for your kind hearts and generosity. Blessings.

A place you can belong. A place to worship, grow and serve Christ. Prescott Church of the Nazarene offers worship Sunday morning at 10:30 a.m. on campus following health and safety guidelines as posted on our website at www.prescottnazarene.com. Live streaming worship is always available on our website.

American Lutheran Church services have changed to Traditional: 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and Contemporary: 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Child care and Sunday School are available at the 10:30 a.m. services. All services are by reservation only. Please call the office Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Friday 9 a.m. to noon, 928-445-4348.

For the month of July Revive Church will be meeting in the outdoor pavilion at Camp Yavapines located on 2999 Iron Springs Road. Come and worship our God in the tall pines this Saturday! Service starts at 1 p.m. We will be following CDC guidelines for physical distancing.

Firm Foundation Bible Church has restarted its midweek ministries. Youth group meets Thursdays at 6 p.m. and adult study of the book of Job is Thursday at 7 p.m. Join us for great expository preaching Sundays at 10 a.m. Find us at 8933 Florentine Road, Prescott Valley, and firmfoundationpv.org.

Calling all Methodists in Prescott Valley — The building is closed but the church is open, alive and well. Worship with us on Sundays at 10:15 a.m. via Facebook or Zoom. For more information, contact the church at 928-772-6366 or at pvumc@cableone.net. Be safe out there, we need each other.

Prescott United Methodist Church — Looking Back: Moving Forward Celebrating 150 years in Prescott. 505 W. Gurley St., Prescott. Live-streaming worship on Facebook, Saturdays at 5 p.m., Sundays at 9 a.m., Prayer time weekdays at 2 p.m. Follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/prescottumc/videos.

Emmanuel Lutheran Church continues to hold both traditional and contemporary worship services online each Sunday. Visit our website at emmanuellutheranpv.org.

Christian Science Society, 410 E. Gurley St., Prescott. Sunday services and Sunday School are at 10 a.m. Wednesday service is at 1 p.m. The Reading Room is open Thursdays from 10 a.m. to noon. All are welcome!

The Word Of Faith — at Living Faith Church, Prescott Valley, www.LivingFaith.co (not .com), is currently holding live-stream services Sunday mornings at 10:30 a.m. and Wednesday evenings at 7; also on Facebook.com/livingfaithchurchprescottvalley. Join us for a full worship set and Sr. Pastor Randy Vanesian’s message. 928-775-3025.

Trinity Lutheran Church, 3950 N. Valorie Drive, Prescott Valley, is complying with national directives on groups of 10. You can join us for Sunday’s worship anytime at http://tlcpv.360unite.com.

Trinity Presbyterian Church will be holding services online at 10 a.m. Sunday. Join us by visiting www.aztrinitypres.org and clicking on Facebook on the right under “Staying Connected.” YouTube channel can be accessed here as well.

The doors at Heights Church are still open… virtually that is. Our church family finds hope and peace during worship gatherings, and we’d love to share that with you. Visit the Heights Church online at heightschurch.com, click “Join us live” — Sundays at 10:30 a.m. and re-broadcast at 6 p.m.

First Congregational Church, 216 E. Gurley St., Prescott, is canceling Sunday worship until further notice due to the coronavirus. Videos of the worship service will be available on the website: www.fccprescott.org. For more information call 928-445-4555.