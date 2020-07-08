CATCH 22 — DAY 9: Fugitive convicted of home burglary sought on probation violation

It is Day 9 of Yavapai Silent Witness’ Catch 22 Program and Yavapai County law enforcement is asking for your help in locating fugitive Austin James Hanson.

Sometime between February 2014 and June 8, 2014, then-19-year-old Austin Hanson broke into a home in the 1800 block of Long Rifle Road in Camp Verde and stole a 65-inch flat screen television, a 3-foot statue, a will signed by the victim’s late wife and her death certificate.

Also taken were $200 worth of silver dimes, $50 in silver dollars and 10 silver certificates of unknown value. Hanson continued through the home, taking two 7 mm Mauser rifles, two shotguns and two welders. The total loss to the victim was approximately $1,760 from theft and another $1,200 in damages done to the residence.



Hanson was booked on a charge of second-degree burglary into the Yavapai County jail on Aug. 5, 2015, and was later convicted. He has since been released on probation and has violated his probation. He currently has a probation violation warrant stemming from the burglary with a nationwide extradition and a $15,000 bond.



Hanson is described as a 25-year-old white man, 6-feet tall, and weighing about 175 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He also has multiple tattoos including multiple stars on his left wrist. His last known address was on Monument Way in Phoenix.



Anyone providing information leading to Hanson’s arrest, could be eligible for a $500 cash reward. To earn your reward, you must call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip at yavapaisw.com. All tips are always anonymous.

Information and photos provided by the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.