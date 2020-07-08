Arizona virus deaths nearing 2,000, local confirmed cases triple since June 1

The number of new coronavirus cases in Arizona shows no sign of easing Wednesday, July 8, as hospitals report treating the largest number of patients yet in their emergency departments and the most ever in both their intensive care and regular beds.

Figures released by the Arizona Department of Health Services showed a record 3,421 people being treated, filling up nearly half the available beds statewide. Intensive care units were caring for 879 patients, with 570 of them on ventilators to help them breathe. The numbers reflect Tuesday's hospital tallies.

All but 145 of the state's more than 1,500 ICU beds are full, meaning hospitals have little room to treat more extremely sick patients without adding beds. State health officials say they're prepared to do that, with all hospitals required to have the ability to boost beds by up to 50%.

Hospitals reporting to the state said more than 2,000 people were seen in emergency rooms on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the number of virus tests coming back positive is at 25%, more than three times the national average.

Republican Gov. Doug Ducey ordered bars, nightclubs and gyms to close last week in an effort to slow the spread of the virus, after allowing the whole state to reopen in mid-May. Two weeks ago, Ducey allowed cities and counties to require face masks to help prevent the spread of the virus and the majority of the state's population now is under a mask order. Local mayors in Prescott, Prescott Valley and Chino valley — as well as Yavapai County leaders — have thus far chosen not to make masks mandatory.

The surge of cases began in late May and is now doubling every two weeks.

The department reported 3,520 new cases and 36 additional deaths Wednesday. That brings the state's total confirmed cases to 108,614 and the number of deaths attributed to the virus to 1,963.

Worldwide, the number of infections is thought to be far higher than reported numbers because many people haven't been tested and studies suggest people can be infected without feeling sick.

LOCAL CASES TRIPLE SINCE JUNE 1

Locally, Yavapai County has recorded 1,041 confirmed cases of COVID-19, up 42 overnight, according to a Yavapai County Community Health Services (YCCHS) news release Wednesday, July 8.

Glancing back for perspective, on June 1 the county reported 299 confirmed cases. In just over a month that number has more than tripled.

The county has tested 21,456 residents with 420 recovered and 11 deaths.

Yavapai Regional Medical Center reports 25 COVID-19 patients on the West Campus and no persons under investigation (PUI), and three hospitalizations on the East Campus with three PUI. The Prescott VA is caring for three COVID-19 patients with no PUI. Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood reports 15 hospitalizations and zero PUI.

WHAT IS CONTACT TRACING?

Contact tracing is used by health departments to prevent the spread of infectious disease. In general, contact tracing involves identifying people who have an infectious disease (cases) and their contacts (people who may have been exposed) and working with them to interrupt disease transmission. For COVID-19, this includes asking cases to isolate and contacts to quarantine at home voluntarily.

Contact tracing for COVID-19 typically involves:

· Interviewing people with COVID-19 to identify everyone with whom they had close contact during the time they may have been infectious;

· Notifying contacts of their potential exposure;

· Referring contacts for testing;

· Monitoring contacts for signs and symptoms of COVID-19; and,

· Connecting contacts with services they might need during the self-quarantine period.

The coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms such as fever and cough for most people. But for some — especially older adults and people with existing health problems — it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.

INFORMATION

• The National Guard is assisting with contact tracing, if you have tested positive you may receive a call from 844-957-2721.

• Chino Valley Food Sharing re-opens, Tuesdays from 5 to 7 p.m. at Saint Catherine Laboure Catholic Church, 2062 Highway 89.

• For Yavapai County data and COVID-19 Resources: www.yavapai.us/chs.

• Yavapai Emergency Phone Bank: 928-442-5103 – Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Arizona 2-1-1 (a resource for all the time, not just during COVID-19): https://211arizona.org/.

• COVID-19 information en español: https://azhealth.gov/covid-19.

• Mental health resources - #YavapaiStrongerTogether: https://justicementalhealth.com/resources-support/#covid19.